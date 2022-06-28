Health
Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit Deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5, etc.
Amazon is currently saving a lot of Fitbit models, including the Fitbit Charge 5., Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Versa 3..Pre-compiled the best Fitbit deals Amazon Prime Day 2022 Help you get big discounts on these top fitness trackers today.
Top products in this article
Fitbit Charge 5, $ 128 (reduced from $ 150)
Fitbit Luxe, $ 93 (down from $ 130)
Fitbit Sense, $ 227 (down from $ 300)
Fitbit will be part of the most popular fitness tracker in 2022. These devices are ideal for fitness enthusiasts who want to track their heart rate and activity level during training. It’s also useful for casual users who just want to know how many steps they are taking in a day. The Fitbit Fitness Tracker can also track your sleep.
The best Fitbit deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day
You don’t have to wait until July for a big discount on your Fitbit Fitness Tracker.Check out Fitbit’s best deals in advance Amazon Prime Day 2022 It’s happening now.
Fitbit Versa 3
This top-of-the-line Fitbit has built-in GPS and can be used to track your running, hiking, cycling pace, distance, and route. Trackers provide heart rate monitoring, stress data, and sleep tracking. Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa Voice Assistant.
The Fitbit Versa 3 has a battery life of 6 days. Its fast charging feature allows you to use a day’s worth of battery in just 12 minutes.
Fitbit Versa 3, $ 179 (down from $ 230)
Fitbit Versa 2
This slightly older iteration of Fitbit Versa is also now available at an even more affordable price. It still has most of Versa 3’s great benefits, including advanced heart rate tracking, GPS technology, and voice assistants.
The Fitbit Versa 2, like the new model, has a 6-day battery life and fast charging capabilities.
Fitbit Versa 2, $ 110 (reduced from $ 150)
Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit’s latest Charge line, this well-equipped activity and health tracker, packs advanced technology into slender devices and features a color touch screen. Smartphone-enabled devices help manage stress and maintain heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Charge 5, $ 128 (reduced from $ 150)
Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2 is a budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done. This easy-to-use entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers a variety of exercise modes and 24/7 heart rate tracking. Available in 3 colors (black, white and desert rose), there are multiple accessory options.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers 10 days of battery life on a single charge. This is the longest of all the models on the list.
New subscribers will receive a one-year free trial of Fitbit Premium (typically $ 9.99 per month). Premium services offer personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more.
Fitbit Inspire 2, $ 75 (reduced from $ 100)
Fitbit Luxe
Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management capabilities. When you reach your target heart rate during your workout, your fitness tracker will make a humming noise. You can measure your respiratory rate, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability. Comes with a 6-month free trial of Fitbit Premium.
Fitbit Luxe offers approximately 5 days of battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Luxe, $ 93 (down from $ 130)
Fitbit Ace 3
Fitbit Ace 3 is a Fitbit specifically designed for kids. It has traditional fitness tracking features for adult models, including step tracking and family fitness challenges, and is offered in a children’s format. It helps children develop healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms.
Fitbit Ace 3, $ 70 (reduced from $ 80)
Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks your heart health, sleep, exercise and more. Includes an ECG app that can evaluate the wearer for arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation. It also has a skin electrical activity sensor that records the temperature of the skin and measures stress.
Fitbit Premium members will receive a “Daily Readiness Score” that indicates whether they are ready to exercise or need to focus on recovery.
Fitbit Sense, $ 227 (down from $ 300)
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will host its annual Amazon Prime Day Sale on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
For new customers, Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial. This means you can sign up for Amazon Prime now, enjoy all the benefits right now, and join Amazon Prime Day 2022 without paying.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Tap the button below to learn more about Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime Subscription, $ 14.99 / Month
See Amazon Prime Day Transaction Summary
We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 will have some deals, But you don’t have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is currently significantly lowering the prices of many products. The following is a summary of Amazon Prime Day transactions.
