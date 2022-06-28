Long COVID burden and risk factors in 10 UK longitudinal studies and electronic health records

design

UK National Core Studies — Longitudinal Health and Welfare Programhttps://www.ucl.ac.uk/covid-19-longitudinal-health-wellbeing/) Combine data from multiple UK population-based LS and electronic health records (EHRs) to answer pandemic-related questions. In this analysis, we pooled the results of parallel analyzes within individual LS and compared them to EHR’s population-based survey results that captured individuals who are actively seeking health care.

sample

LS

Data were drawn from 10 UK LS surveys conducted before and during the COVID-19 pandemic containing 5 age-homogeneous cohorts: Millennium Cohort Study (MCS).28 28Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC (1st Generation, “G1”))29Next step (NS)301970 British Cohort Study (BCS)31; And National Child Development Research (NCDS)32And 5 age-heterogeneous samples were included: Born in Bradford study (BIB)33 33Understanding Society (USOC)34Generation Scotland: Scottish Family Health Survey (GS)35Parent of the ALSPAC-G1 cohort. This is called ALSPAC-G0.36; And UK Adult Twin Registry (TwinsUK)37 37..Details and references of the study are shown in the supplementary table. 1.. The minimum selection criteria were pre-pandemic health indicators, age, gender, ethnicity, as well as self-reported COVID-19 and duration of self-reported COVID-19 symptoms.Ethical statement shown in the supplementary table 2..

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Population-based measurement of long COVID records of EHR data from primary care practice using TPP SystmOne software linked to OpenSAFELY (including hospital records) Secondary Use Services (SUS) data on behalf of NHS England Cohort study was conducted.https://www.opensafely.org/). This is a data analysis platform developed on behalf of NHS England during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a pseudonym of primary care records within the highly secure data environment of EHR vendors to protect patient privacy. Enables near real-time analysis. For more information on the information governance of the OpenSAFELY platform, please refer to the supplementary notes. 1.. From a population of all people who survived December 1, 2020 and were enrolled in general practice, all patients with evidence of a COVID-19-related code were selected: SARS-CoV-2 test positive, relevant. Have an inpatient diagnostic code with COVID or a recorded diagnostic code for COVID in primary care.

measures

Result: COVID-19 and long COVID definition

LS: COVID-19 cases were defined by self-reporting, including laboratory confirmation and medical professional diagnosis (see supplemental data). 1 For more information on the questions and coding used in each study).Long COVIDs were defined according to the NICE category using self-reported symptom duration1.. Based on these categories, we defined two main outcomes: (i) symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks (symptoms lasting 0-4 weeks as a reference) and (ii) symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks (0-12 as a reference). Symptoms that last for a week).Some studies recorded the duration of symptoms of all severity, while others mentioned only those symptoms that affect daily functioning (table). 2).In addition, two studies derived alternative estimates of long COVIDs based on the number of individual symptoms lasting at least 4 or 12 weeks for at least 6 months (BiB, TwinsUK) (Supplementary Note). 2). All data used to derive these results was collected between April and November 2020.

EHR: The long COVID record in the primary care record was encoded as a binary variable.It was defined using a list of 15 UK SNOMED codes classified as diagnostics (2 codes), referrals.3 And evaluationTen code. SNOMED is an international structured clinical coding system for use in EHR.38..These clinical codes were designed based on the guidance issued by NICE with a long COVID.1.. Results were measured between the study start date (February 1, 2020) and the study end date (May 9, 2021).

Exposure

Sociodemographic factors

All studies show age, gender, ethnicity (white or non-white minority ethnic groups if available) and multiple deprivation indicators (IMD; 1; 1 is the most deprived, 5 is the most. It was divided into quintiles, which means that it was not robbed). Area-level SES was measured using IMD 2019, a complex of various domains such as area-level income, employment, access to education, crime, etc., for the zip code in which participants lived at the time of sample collection. ..39 39.. The LS included additional measurements of socio-economic status: education (no degree, no degree), and occupational class of own current / recent employment (supplementary data).1). EHR also includes geographic areas40..

mental health

LS: Pre-pandemic measurements using a validated continuous scale of anxiety and depression symptoms dichotomized using established cutoffs to indicate distress (see supplemental data) 1).

EHR: Evidence of an existing mental health condition was defined using one of the following previous codes: Schizophrenia; Bipolar disorder; or depression.

General health of self-evaluation

LS: Pre-pandemic self-assessment on a 5-point scale is divided into two to compare good health (categories 1-3) with moderate health (categories 4 and 5).

Overweight and obesity

LS: Body Mass Index (BMI; kg / m)2) Obtained prior to the pandemic and coded to compare a BMI of 0-24.9 (underweight / normal weight) with a BMI of 25+ (overweight / obesity).

EHR: Classified as obese using the latest BMI measurements. People with obesity are further classified into obesity I (BMI 30–34.9), obesity II (BMI 35–39.9), or obesity III (BMI 40+). .. Because the proportion of the obesity category (ie, BMI> 30) was relatively small, LS used a BMI of> 25. For example, in TwinsUK it was 8.9%, but the EHR obesity code was used because it is a more reliable and effective indicator. Having obesity in general practice.

Health

LS: Pre-pandemic self-report of asthma, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

EHR: Previous code from 6 months to 5 years ago in March 2020. Cancer; Blood Cancer; Asthma; Chronic Respiratory Disease; Chronic Heart Disease; Chronic Liver Disease; Stroke or Dementia; Other Neurological Conditions; Organ Transplantation; Hemostasis; Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus or Psoriasis; or Others Immunosuppressive state. Those without the code associated with the condition were assumed to have no condition. The number of conditions was categorized as “0”, “1”, “2 or more”.

Healthy behavior

LS: Current smoking status (“0” = no, “1” = yes).

Statistical analysis: LS

The main analysis was performed in a study that directly self-reported and measured the length of COVID-19 symptoms. The association between each factor and both long COVID results (symptoms of 4 weeks or longer and symptoms of 12 weeks or longer) was evaluated by a separate logistic regression model within each study. Adjust the minimum set of covariates for all relevant studies, including age (adjusted as a continuous variable if considered covariate), gender, ethnicity, and so on. Report the odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (CI). A fixed-effects meta-analysis with limited likelihood was performed to integrate the magnitude of relevance between studies and repeated with random effects modeling for comparison. The Me2 Statistics were used to report inhomogeneities between estimates.Meta-analysis was performed using the metafor package41 41 For R version 4).

Due to the different age structure of LS, the investigation of the direct relationship between age and long COVID risk was clearly treated with other risk factors and modeled the relationship in two ways. First, we compared long COVID risks within a predefined age category in a sample of non-uniform age, and compared 45-69 and 70+ with 18-44 in three cohorts (USOC, TwinsUK, GS). We compared 55-59 and 60-76. 45-54 (ALSPAC G0) in one cohort. Second, a subset of the LS birth cohort, with participants of approximately the same age and a perfectly harmonious long COVID questionnaire (MCS, NS, BCS70, NCDS), for increasing age between studies. We analyzed the trends in absolute risk of long COVIDs that accompany it. Use meta-regression.

The reduction and study design was addressed by weighting the estimates to represent the target population for each LS (weights were not available in BiB and TwinsUK).

Sensitivity analysis

To reduce index event bias27, IPW was derived for the risk of COVID-19. These were derived individually for each LS, but followed the general approach used earlier (see supplementary notes). 3 For more information)42.. Then, as a sensitivity check, the derived weights were applied to all analytical models.

In studies that confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (TwinsUK and ALSPAC-G0 and -G1), repeated analysis was performed on subsamples of people who were positive for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) obtained through the link to the test. I did. Data and / or Immunochromatography (ALSPAC) and Enzyme Immunoassay (ELISA) (TwinsUK)43 Results confirming virus exposure. These results are shown in the supplementary diagram. 11 11– –14..

Statistical analysis: EHR

A logistic regression was performed to assess whether the long COVIDs recorded by the GP were associated with each sociodemographic or pre-pandemic health characteristic. Adjusted the same set of confounding factors (age (as categorical variables), gender, ethnicity) used in the LS analysis.

A further analysis of age as a risk factor for long COVID in EHR data assigns age to individuals within the 10-year category at the midpoint of each group and uses linear and non-linear to trend trends in long COVID frequency with age. I evaluated it. Meta regression.

Report summary

For more information on study design, Nature Research Report Summary It is linked to this article.