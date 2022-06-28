According to Nigeria, monkeypox infections in 2022 could be the highest in five years at the current rate





A mockup vial labeled "Monkeypox Vaccine" can be seen in this figure taken on May 25, 2022.Reuters / Daddle Bitch / Illustration

Lagos, June 28 (Reuters)-Monkeypox cases confirmed in Nigeria could reach their highest levels in five years if current prevalence is maintained, head of the National Disease Control Center Said on Tuesday. Nigeria is one of the African countries where monkeypox is endemic. Monkeypox occurs when one person comes into contact with a virus from another person, animal, or contaminated substance. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has confirmed 62 cases this year, almost double the number last year. In 2017 Nigeria reported 88 cases, the Nigeria Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Monkeypox reappeared in Nigeria in 2017, almost 40 years later, with no reported cases, NCDC Secretary Idefayo Adefita told reporters during a virtual briefing. “Based on trends seen in the past few weeks, if the current trajectory is continued or maintained, it is possible to fall into a situation that matches or exceeds the peak number of cases seen in 2017. I see, “he said. .. Outbreaks of viral disease have been reported, with more than 4,300 confirmed cases in more than 40 countries where monkeypox is not endemic. read more Lateefat Amao, who heads the NCDC National Monkeypox Emergency Operations Center, said the increase in reported cases may be the result of more people noticing symptoms and appearing in hospitals compared to the previous year. I told the briefing. She said that so far there is no evidence of monkeypox sexual transmission in Nigeria. Adefita, head of NCDC, said Nigeria has requested the US government and the World Health Organization to access the monkeypox vaccine. He didn’t say when the vaccine was expected. Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com register Report by MacDonald Dzirutwe Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

