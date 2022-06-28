June: Long COVID PR | News and Features





Bristol-based research Children in the 90’s helped to better understand the causes and treatments of long COVIDs.

National survey announced today Nature Communications Women, women aged 50 to 60 years, poor mental health before a pandemic, and people with general poor health, such as asthma and overweight, are at greatest risk of long-term COVID. Approximately 2 million people in the UK are affected by the long COVID (ONS data, May 1, 2022) and have symptoms for more than 12 weeks after infection. Although the syndrome is widely reported, the frequency and risk factors for this condition are not well understood. To develop new therapies, 90’s children, along with nine other population-based cohort studies, help researchers understand why some people suffer from this condition more than others. It was useful. In parallel, researchers also used data from electronic health records collected in the spring of 2021 for 1.1 million individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This study is part of a multi-institutional CONVALESCENCE study funded by UKRI-NIHR and is being conducted by University College London and is the first study to investigate a long COVID. Using existing studies, such as children in the 90’s, where participants are regularly investigated, researchers can examine the health of pre-pandemic people, including cases of long COVID that were not reported to the GP. I was able to. 90’s participant Michael’s children from Bristol have suffered a long COVID since November 2020. He said. I’m really fine for one part, I don’t have the energy the next day, and I’m having a hard time getting out of bed … I don’t feel that my life is as fulfilling as it used to be. “ The main risk factors associated with the increased risk of long-term COVID are: Age – 1.2% of people aged 20 have an impact on their daily lives, and 4.8% of those aged 60 have an impact on their daily lives.Debilitating symptoms are about four times more common between the ages of 20 and 60

Being a woman

Poor pre-pandemic mental health and general health

Have asthma

People who have problems with overweight and obesity. Professor Nishi Chaturvedi of University College London led the ongoing CONVALESCENCE research. Appeared in 90’s Children’s Discovery Movie Discuss some of the findings on the long COVID. She states: “The children of the participants in the 90’s have provided scientists with really valuable and detailed information about many aspects of people’s lives. Using pre-pandemic information, attending clinics and surveys. Through this, we have gained a deeper understanding of long COVIDs. Further investigation of the causes of long COVIDs will give us insights into strategies for coping with the syndromes of the population. “ For those who are suffering from long COVID Visit the online public forum, Set by the CONVALESCENCE project team. The purpose of the forum is to ensure that discussions on how to define long COVIDs and broader research include a broader cross-section of the public and patient perspectives.

More information paper: Long COVID burden and risk factors in 10 UK longitudinal studies and electronic health records DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-022-30836-0

About children in the 90’s The University of Bristol-based Children in the 90s, also known as Avon’s Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), is a long-term health research project that enrolled more than 14,000 pregnant women in 1991 and 1992. Since then, we have been closely tracking the health and development of our parents, their children, and now their grandchildren. It is corely funded by the Medical Research Council, Wellcome Trust, and the University of Bristol. For more information, www.childrenofthe90s.ac.uk

