Cambridge medical students train with holographic patients





Cambridge medical students have become the first students in the world to learn to be able to treat holographic patients from abroad.

The University of Cambridge has pioneered the art of training future physicians in realistic scenarios. Medical students trained at Addenbrooke’s Hospital will use the new mixed reality training system to learn how to treat new world-first holographic patients. This technology, called HoloScenarios, can be used directly or online with a group of classmates, allowing students to evaluate scenarios using their mobile phones from anywhere in the world. According to the university, it is more cost-effective than traditional simulations that require hiring patient actors. Students can use virtual reality headsets to interact with their classmates and work with virtual reality that looks real without fear of mistakes.



Mixed reality holographic patient used by medical students at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, PA Image Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NH Foundation Trust / PA HoloScenarios is being developed by the University of Cambridge NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), University of Cambridge, and Los Angeles-based technology company GigXR, which can be sold worldwide and significantly change the way doctors train in the future. I’m looking forward to it. Dr. Jonathan Martin of Addenbrooke’s Hospital said: Cambridge students are expected to take several modules using this technology. The first module focuses on respiratory conditions and emergencies. Holographic patients with asthma, anaphylaxis, pulmonary embolism, pneumonia. In the near future, developers aim to extend the technology to include: Patients in cardiology and neurology.



Mixed reality holographic patient used by medical students at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge Image Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NH Foundation Trust / PA Teachers and medical instructors can also access the platform to change patient responses, introduce complications, and record observations and discussions both directly and remotely. “Mixed reality is increasingly being recognized as a useful method of simulator training,” said project leader Dr. Argupta. “As educational institutions expand their procurement, the demand for platforms that provide the usefulness and ease of mixed reality learning management is growing rapidly. “With HoloScenarios, we can evolve education from a mentorship-based model to a model that gives students around the world equal access to the best expertise to acquire invention-based clinical skills. . “ In addition to the development and release of HoloScenarios, the University of Cambridge uses mixed reality to investigate learner and patient outcomes and evaluate institutional products and their consequent efficiency.

sign up E & T News Email Deliver such amazing stories to your inbox every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2022/06/cambridge-medical-students-train-with-holographic-patients/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos