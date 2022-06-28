See Rash Pictures – NBC New York

Number of suspects Monkeypox New York City cases have nearly doubled in the last five days, and health officials reported a total of 55 estimated cases on Tuesday. 83% jump from the end of last week that’s why Vaccine supply problems continue..

The Ministry of Health announced the latest number of cases in a tweet on Tuesday, especially on Monday. Lost mention of new appointments being held At the only Manhattan Clinic ready to provide monkeypox vaccine.

New York City began offering vaccinations against monkeypox to endangered groups on Thursday, officials said.

As of today, 55 people tested positive for the presumed monkeypox virus in New York. Anyone can develop monkeypox, but current cases are predominantly widespread in gay, bisexual, and other male social networks that have sex with men. information: https://t.co/hR9Yuw1w2G — Nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 28, 2022

After another shortage of vaccines over the weekend, the city’s health department said it was in ongoing talks with the CDC to secure higher doses. However, it is not clear when stable supply or increased supply can be expected.

“This is yet another example of a public health failure, and given what we have just experienced with COVID-19, we need more preparation,” the CDC fails the city and its relatively large LGTBQ population. ..

The state said it was the city’s job to order and distribute the vaccine to the federal government, but lawmakers are still demanding action from Albany.

“1000 doses to a population of over 700,000 are angry. And I don’t know we learned our lesson. We have a population that wants a vaccine. That’s a good thing, “state Senator Brad Hoylman said Monday. “I’m worried because this outbreak is affecting some of the population. The federal government doesn’t take it seriously, and we’ve seen the movie before.”



NYC Ministry of Health The monkeypox rash varies.

According to the CDC, New York City accounts for more than 20% of the 244 cases diagnosed nationwide. According to federal data, there was one case in New Jersey, but nothing was seen in Connecticut.

Monkeypox is contagious and rare in the United States, but health officials say the risk to the general public is very low. And this is not COVID again.

In contrast to the early days of the COVID pandemic, there are already multiple vaccines that act against the monkeypox-causing orthopox virus when there is no effective treatment. Again, the only problem is ensuring adequate supply.

Bayern Nordic, which manufactures Jynneos vaccines for monkeypox and smallpox, says it is working to get its dose where it is needed.

“We support the decision of New York City and the US government’s health clinics to proactively provide Jynneos to endangered communities,” a spokeswoman for the company said. “The distribution of vaccines around the world is controlled by the government. In the United States, the distribution of vaccines is controlled by the CDC. So far, we have rejected a single order from the government that requested the administration of the vaccine. No .. We will continue to work on producing more vaccines as needed. “

So far, the only New York clinic available for the monkeypox vaccine is the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic (303 Nine’s Avenue in Manhattan). The clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm. The clinic had to keep people away on Monday after the vaccine ran out.

How do you catch monkeypox?

The CDC published new monkeypox guidance last week The number of suspected cases nationwide has skyrocketed, showing the largest outbreak of monkeypox in the United States, usually confined to other continents.

While The CDC says the risk to the general public remains lowPeople are encouraged to avoid close contact with sick people, including skin and genital lesions, and with sick and dead animals. People with unexplained skin rashes, lesions, or other symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for guidance.

We also recommend that you do not eat meat from wild hunting meat or use products from African wildlife (creams, powders, lotions, etc.).

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 and was named after an outbreak in a monkey colony that had been bred for research. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first human case was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. The Democratic Republic of the Congo still accounts for the majority of infections. Other African countries where it was found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, but mild. CDC says.. It manifests as a flu-like illness with swollen lymph nodes and rashes on the face and body.

Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and malaise. Monkeypox also causes swelling of the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7-14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.

CDC Encourages US healthcare providers to pay attention to patients with rashes Consistent with monkeypoxRegardless of whether they have traveled or are at particular risk of monkeypox. Learn more about travel notifications.