The CDC estimates that the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together dominate in the United States.





According to the report, the rapid march across the United States continued, with the Omicron submutants known as BA.4 and BA.5 together becoming predominant in the new coronavirus cases. New quote From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. As of the week ending on Saturday, BA.4 accounted for 15.7% of new cases, BA.5 accounted for 36.6%, accounting for about 52% of new cases in the United States, experts say It should increase in the week. .. The statistics released on Tuesday morning are based on modeling and may be revised as more data comes in. Missed the mark..

The release came on Tuesday when an independent advisor to the Food and Drug Administration met. Please consider updating Vaccine with booster shots for potential Americans Better match In some versions of Omicron, even if the virus may evolve again by the fall.

As of Monday, hospitalization in the United States 6% increase Over the past two weeks, it has averaged more than 31,000 people daily, according to federal data. On average, new deaths are less than 400 per day, according to data from state and local health agencies. This is just a small part of the thousands that are seen daily during the peak of Omicron in winter.

“But in my opinion, there are still too many 250 deaths per day,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Said last week In Aspen, Colorado. Generally among either elderly Frail, with many comorbidities, some have been vaccinated and some have not. “ Many Americans with risk factors say they feel ignored and abandoned Because their government and neighbors want a return to normal. As always, the spread of the virus is a regional issue. In the northeast and midwest, known cases have declined for several weeks, while in the south and west, cases have increased. Public health rules continue to be lifted across the country, including: end Saturday for an indoor mask man date in Alameda County, the second most populous county in the San Francisco Bay Area. In New York City Broadway theater –Save for 1 — The mask requirement will be abolished from Friday.Even the long-standing requirement to test the coronavirus before flying from abroad to the United States Dropped this month. The recent availability of vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years has been a welcome development for many parents and day care centers, but experts do not expect. availability Of pediatric doses to change the overall trajectory of a pandemic in the United States. The Natural decline Vaccine protection effects against infection, along with BA.4 and BA.5 antigenicity, may explain why these submutants were able to spread rapidly.It also lent urgency development Of boosters targeting Omicron.While vaccine makers are competing Develop theseThey are based on previous versions of Omicron, and it was not yet clear how well they could protect against BA.4 and BA.5 infections.

Reserve Evidence from laboratory studies Unvaccinated people infected with the original version of Omicron, known as BA.1, suggest that they can easily be re-infected with BA.4 or BA.5. Studies suggest that vaccinated people are more likely to be somewhat successful.

But as the virus evolves, no one knows if a modified vaccine can become obsolete before it becomes available. “What we don’t know is what will happen with the new vaccine in the fall,” Dr. Warensky said while in Aspen. “I think we need more vaccines.”

