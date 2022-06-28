COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health Report One New Death with Semi-Weekly Update

Article content
Ottawa
(Reported on Tuesday, last updated on Friday)
1: New death
819: Total number of deaths
10: Residents of Ottawa hospitalized for active infection
1: In the ICU due to active infection
19: COVID-19 patients (including non-Ottawa residents) confirmed at Ottawa hospitals as of Sunday, 3 hospitalized for COVID-19 (not ICU) and 16 for other reasons (1 person in ICU)
225: New COVID-19 cases (case numbers are considered underestimated by tests limited to a specific group)
74,866: Total number
554: Active case
15: Ongoing outbreak in the facility
16.1: Community test positive rate (Sunday 7-day average)
Current status of COVID-19
In a “snapshot” last week, Ottawa Public Health said:
“We are entering a new wave and it is still important to use layers of protection.”
The capital’s wastewater viral signal is high and increasing, OPH said Thursday. The percentage of lab tests that returned positive for the virus is moderate and increasing. Hospitalizations for the new COVID-19 are low and declining. The number of newly confirmed outbreaks is small and increasing.
Vaccination, wearing a mask, and staying at home when sick can help reduce the risk of serious illness and delay the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s about protecting you and protecting the people around you.”
Connecting with loved ones is important for mental health, but “keep our current situation in mind (and) assess risk accordingly,” said the health unit.
There are few new hospitalizations for COVID-19, but “remember that our hospitals are dealing with more than COVID these days.”
How to get vaccinated
Book a state vaccination COVID-19 Vaccination Portal Alternatively, call 1-833-943-3900 via a public health unit that uses its own booking system. Participating pharmacies..
Ottawa Public Health Community and after-school clinic Open to shots for first-time, second-time, or boost-immunized people — drop-in doses are available.
Where to get a COVID-19 test in Ottawa
For people with COVID-19 symptoms, including children, Care clinic remains open OPH described the assessment, testing and treatment of eligible individuals on Thursday.
Antiviral treatment is now available to people with mild but high risk of severe COVID-19, but should be taken within the first 5 days of onset of symptoms.
People can use Ontario COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Screener An online tool to determine if they are at high risk of severe illness and may benefit from medication.
Molecular testing in the state has been a priority for high-risk people and those who live or work in high-risk environments.
Ottawan can Learn more about eligibility Along with how to book a test on the Ottawa Public Health website What to do if you have symptomsA contact that has a positive test or is at high risk.
Canada Day rescheduling
All COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed on Friday. Access OPHCOVID-19 online About test center and care clinic opening hours and availability on Canada Day. The Health Unit’s vaccine reservation line and COVID-19 information line will also be closed on Friday.
Where to take a quick test
Ontario has a free rapid antigen test Location of pharmacies and grocery stores State-wide until at least July 31st.
