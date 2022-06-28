Health
New study examines symptoms, duration
- Researchers investigated the incidence of long-term symptoms in children after COVID-19 diagnosis.
- They have contracted children SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was more likely to develop long-term symptoms than those who did not.
- Researchers conclude that further research is needed to understand how long COVIDs appear in children and what their risk factors are.
Children
Current June 23, 2022The United States reports approximately 13.7 million children with COVID-19 cases, accounting for 18.8% of all cases. The number of cases in children has also increased significantly from a year ago, with more than 67,608 new cases in the week leading up to June 23.
After being infected with SARS-CoV-2, some people develop long COVIDs and various symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by other causes.But until now it was rare
Further studies on the effects of COVID-19 in children may help inform public health practices...
Recently, researchers have analyzed national medical data in Denmark to understand the long COVID risk of children aged 0-14 years.
They found that children infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are more likely to have long-term symptoms after recovery than children who did not experience COVID-19. did.
The study was published in
In this study, researchers used the Long COVID Kids DK survey. This is a cross-sectional study involving children and adolescents diagnosed with COVID-19, along with undiagnosed controls of the same age and gender.
They examined data from 10,977 children aged 0-14 years and 33,016 controls who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Data were collected between January 2020 and July 2021 and included a survey completed by parents on quality of life, physical symptoms, and 23 most common COVID-19 symptoms.
After analyzing the data, researchers found that children infected with SARS-CoV-2 were more likely to have symptoms that lasted more than two months than controls.
Of children aged 0 to 3 years, 40% of children diagnosed with COVID-19 (478 of 1,194 children) compared to 27% of controls (1,049 of 3,855 children). I have experienced symptoms for more than 2 months.
The same is true for 38% of children aged 4-11 years infected with COVID-19 compared to 34% of controls, and 46% of children aged 12-14 years compared to 41% of controls. Was also true.
Different age groups have different long COVID symptoms. The most common symptoms reported in the 0-3 year old group are:
- Uneven mood
- rash
- Usually
- cough
- Decreased appetite
Among the 4-11 year olds, the most common symptoms are:
- Uneven mood
- Difficult to remember and concentrate
- rash
And for 12-14 years, the most common symptoms are:
- Malaise
- Uneven mood
- Difficult to remember and concentrate
The researchers further noted that people aged 4 to 14 years infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported better quality of life scores than controls. They said this could be due to less “fear of the unknown” than controls.
When asked why some infants develop long COVID Dr. Stephen E. HoesA professor and chairman of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the study, said: Today’s medical news More research is needed to clarify the risk factors for children.
“Many factors have been identified as follows:
“This study shows that all individuals, regardless of age, are at potential risk of long-term COVID. [C]Hildren may have different long-term symptoms of COVID, depending on the stage of development, and the risk factors for developing long-term COVID are less clear. “
— Dr. Stephen E. Hoes
Dr. Mark HikerAn associate professor of pediatrics at Buffalo University, who was also not involved in the study, agreed that it remains unclear why some children develop long-term COVID. He said:
“In our clinic, we have even seen siblings and twins with different responses after acute COVID, including variations in MIS-C cases. Even acute infections (COVID-19 or others) are from the same family. May have different effects on. “
“A combination of dose / coverage, genetics, nutritional status, and a history of recent or multiple infections can all play a role in altering the symptoms of the disease.”
— Dr. Mark Hiker
“In other post-viral syndromes, rare immune problems have been noted, but most of these are currently poorly explained,” he added.
Researchers have concluded that further research is needed to understand how long COVIDs occur in children.
When asked about the limits of research Mount Serena KickenburgA co-author of the study and a clinical professor at the School of Medicine at the University of Copenhagen, said their study samples may not represent the entire population.
Professor Berg added that the long COVID symptom list used may not include symptoms that appeared later in the pandemic.
Dr. Hawes also pointed out that because this study is a retrospective observational study, the results may be subject to recollection of biased events.
MNT Asked Dr. Alison L. MillerProfessor of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study, what do these findings mean for future health care strategies?
Dr. Miller said he demonstrates the importance of coordinating care throughout day care, schools, healthcare settings and housing to ensure an environment that promotes the development of healthy children.
“Schools and day care are important situations for intervention, because they can often help their families by seeing concerns emerging earlier than pediatricians. Children infected with COVID are in control. We know that more schools and day care are being missed and teachers are burdened with meeting their needs, “she said.
“By linking care between systems and supporting people working within those systems, we can build a better safety net to help children grow into healthy and productive adults.” She added.
