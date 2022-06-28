New study examines symptoms, duration

Share on Pinterest Children are not affected by the long-term effects of COVID-19. Joy Saha / Eyepix Group / Future Publishing via Getty Images Researchers investigated the incidence of long-term symptoms in children after COVID-19 diagnosis.

They have contracted children SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was more likely to develop long-term symptoms than those who did not.

Researchers conclude that further research is needed to understand how long COVIDs appear in children and what their risk factors are. Children At risk Due to the relatively low vaccination of COVID-19, schools around the world have not consistently or not applied other measures to reduce the spread of the infection. Current June 23, 2022The United States reports approximately 13.7 million children with COVID-19 cases, accounting for 18.8% of all cases. The number of cases in children has also increased significantly from a year ago, with more than 67,608 new cases in the week leading up to June 23. After being infected with SARS-CoV-2, some people develop long COVIDs and various symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by other causes.But until now it was rare the study I investigated the long COVID of a child. Further studies on the effects of COVID-19 in children may help inform public health practices... Recently, researchers have analyzed national medical data in Denmark to understand the long COVID risk of children aged 0-14 years. They found that children infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are more likely to have long-term symptoms after recovery than children who did not experience COVID-19. did. The study was published in Lancet ..

In this study, researchers used the Long COVID Kids DK survey. This is a cross-sectional study involving children and adolescents diagnosed with COVID-19, along with undiagnosed controls of the same age and gender. They examined data from 10,977 children aged 0-14 years and 33,016 controls who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Data were collected between January 2020 and July 2021 and included a survey completed by parents on quality of life, physical symptoms, and 23 most common COVID-19 symptoms. After analyzing the data, researchers found that children infected with SARS-CoV-2 were more likely to have symptoms that lasted more than two months than controls. Of children aged 0 to 3 years, 40% of children diagnosed with COVID-19 (478 of 1,194 children) compared to 27% of controls (1,049 of 3,855 children). I have experienced symptoms for more than 2 months. The same is true for 38% of children aged 4-11 years infected with COVID-19 compared to 34% of controls, and 46% of children aged 12-14 years compared to 41% of controls. Was also true.

Different age groups have different long COVID symptoms. The most common symptoms reported in the 0-3 year old group are: Uneven mood

rash

Usually

cough

Decreased appetite Among the 4-11 year olds, the most common symptoms are: Uneven mood

Difficult to remember and concentrate

rash And for 12-14 years, the most common symptoms are: Malaise

Uneven mood

Difficult to remember and concentrate The researchers further noted that people aged 4 to 14 years infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported better quality of life scores than controls. They said this could be due to less “fear of the unknown” than controls.

When asked why some infants develop long COVID Dr. Stephen E. HoesA professor and chairman of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the study, said: Today’s medical news More research is needed to clarify the risk factors for children. “Many factors have been identified as follows: Risk factor For long adult COVIDs, such as high viral load of coronavirus RNA, presence of certain autoantibodies, reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus, etc. Type 2 diabetes,” He said. “This study shows that all individuals, regardless of age, are at potential risk of long-term COVID. [C]Hildren may have different long-term symptoms of COVID, depending on the stage of development, and the risk factors for developing long-term COVID are less clear. “

— Dr. Stephen E. Hoes Dr. Mark HikerAn associate professor of pediatrics at Buffalo University, who was also not involved in the study, agreed that it remains unclear why some children develop long-term COVID. He said: “In our clinic, we have even seen siblings and twins with different responses after acute COVID, including variations in MIS-C cases. Even acute infections (COVID-19 or others) are from the same family. May have different effects on. “ “A combination of dose / coverage, genetics, nutritional status, and a history of recent or multiple infections can all play a role in altering the symptoms of the disease.”

— Dr. Mark Hiker “In other post-viral syndromes, rare immune problems have been noted, but most of these are currently poorly explained,” he added. Researchers have concluded that further research is needed to understand how long COVIDs occur in children.