10 Years of CRISPR | Scientist Magazine®

TA few years ago, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna published a study that paved the way for a new kind of genome editing. This is a set of technologies now known as CRISPR.write in Chemistry, They adapted RNA-mediated bacterial immune defense to the targeted DNA modification system. “Our study … emphasizes the possibility of leveraging the system for programmable genome editing in RNA,” they conclude in the abstract of the paper. This is the possibility of transforming life science in the meantime.

Jennifer Doudna (left) and Emmanuelle Charpentier (right) and the Nobel Prize © Nobel Prize Outreach.Left: Brittany Hosea-Small; Right: Bernhard Ludewig

From gene drives to screening, diagnosis to treatment, CRISPR nucleic acids and their frequently paired Cas enzymes have revolutionized the way scientists tinker with DNA and RNA.Indeed, in 2020, Doudna and Charpentier Nobel Prize in Chemistry For the development of a technique that allows the Secretary-General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to “rewrite the code of life,” as stated in his announcement. However, using CRISPR to change the norm of life is undermined by ethical concerns. Perhaps the most prominent example was when Chinese scientist He Jiankui used CRISPR / Cas9 genome editing to create the first genetically edited baby.Doudna Blame The work of He Jiankui, in which he was imprisoned, was “dangerous and medically unnecessary” and “a shocking memory of the scientific and ethical challenges posed by this powerful technique.”

There is also the fact that the legal battle over who claims ownership of many applications in the system is largely ongoing as long as technology exists. The University of California, Berkeley, the Doudna and Charpentier teams at the University of Vienna, and the team led by Feng Zhang at the Broad Institute claim to be the first to adopt CRISPR-Cas9 for gene editing in complex cells (eukaryotes). Patent offices in different countries have reached different decisions, In the United StatesEmmanuel Charpentier, University of California, and University of Vienna have edited CRISPR-Cas9, while MIT and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard hold intellectual property to use CRISPR-Cas9 in protozoa, according to the latest ruling. Maintains the original patent for use in. In vitro and prokaryotes.

Nevertheless, despite controversy, this technique continues to be explored academically and commercially, from gene therapy to crop improvement. Let’s look at seven different ways scientists use CRISPR.

Gene drive

Gene drives encourage offspring to inherit one allele more often than usual, allowing the trait to spread rapidly within the population. This spread of alleles allows scientists to genetically control invading species and to develop resistance to disease vectors. However, it turned out to be difficult to generate a gene drive. Attempted before the advent of CRISPR, the generation of transgenic strains was a tedious process. CRISPR has accelerated development, and thanks to the technology, researchers have finally created a successful gene drive.For example, in 2015, scientists Created A large population of mosquitoes resistant to Plasmodium.Also, the first successful gene drive in mammals came about in 2019 when researchers designed mice whose offspring were likely not. Shines red Under their white fur.

Genetic screening

Prior to the advent of CRISPR, RNA interference (RNAi) was the primary technique used to identify disease-related mutations and to assess potential intracellular drug discovery targets. Basically, RNAi involves designing RNA strands that bind to messenger RNA and block the production of proteins from specific genes.However, CRISPR / Cas9 is rapidly changing because CRISPR allows for more efficient and specific targeting and inhibition. Large-scale genetic screening..

Single cell screen : A library of guide RNAs, each targeting a unique gene for CRISPR-based interference and having a unique barcode sequence, averages one guide RNA at a concentration that enters one cell. It is introduced into a population of cells. Individual cells are then classified into droplets containing a uniquely barcoded polyT primer that is used to extract the cell’s mRNA. The RNA sequence then reveals both the introduced gene mutations determined by the guide RNA and its perturbation transcriptional effects as determined by the collection of mRNAs with cell-specific barcodes (from polyT primers). Will be. © GEORGERET SECK

By combining CRISPR screens with organoid and barcode techniques, for example, New regulator of microcephalyIn 2021, a baby will be born with an unusually small head. Other researchers used CRISPR screens in 2016 to find the genes needed to develop effective immunotherapies for cancer. Identify enhancers Non-coding DNA. Single cell CRISPR screenPublished in 2016, researchers can even track the response of a large number of individual cells to genetic changes.

Diagnosis including COVID-19 test

CRISPR-based platforms can be designed to target specific gene sequences, so CRISPR-based platforms Developed Quickly and inexpensively detect pathogens such as Zika virus, HPV virus, and Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Developed in Jennifer Doudna’s laboratory and first announced in 2018, DETECTR does this by detecting nucleic acid sequences. DETECTR uses another Cas enzyme, Cas12a. It chops single-stranded DNA after binding to the target sequence. Initially, the team directed CRISPR / Cas12a to the human papillomavirus sequence. It contains a reporter DNA molecule that glows when cleaved, making it easy to find positive samples. A similar tool by MIT’s Feng Zhang called SHERLOCK demonstrates the ability to distinguish different sequences by a single point mutation and can be used to genotype DNA, identify pathogen and cancerous mutations. Suggests.

If the saliva sample contains SARS-CoV-2RNA, the miSHERLOCK device will glow brightly. Harvard University WYSSIN STITUTE

Of course, both SHERLOCK and DETECTR are suitable for diagnosing infectious diseases: COVID-19. miSHERLOCK Is a self-contained COVID-19 test that runs the discovery process from start to finish within a 3D printed device.Researchers have also joined Detected by lamp, A method of amplifying a nucleic acid sequence without PCR. On a positive test, the Cas12 enzyme results in its target sequence, causing a chopping frenzy between nucleic acids. The enzyme also chops the reporter molecule. Reporter molecules are detected in pieces of paper with a positive test.Another CRISPR-based test originally developed as an assay for sickle cell anemia Reuse For another test of COVID.

The target specificity of CRISPR can extend beyond nucleic acids. Yet another CRISPR-based system called CAMERA record Data from human and bacterial cells. In CAMERA, guide molecules are produced only under certain conditions, such as the presence of antibiotics. When the CRISPR system is generated, it cuts out certain DNA plasmids, but not other DNA plasmids. Targeted plasmids are destroyed by cells, but non-targeted plasmids are not. By measuring the ratio of these two plasmids, researchers can see if cells have been exposed to specific conditions. CRISPR tools such as CAMERA are also being investigated for biological sensors for detecting compounds such as antibiotics, nutrients and toxins.

Gene therapy

Gene editing also opens the door to gene therapy: the exact modification of the genome to treat or prevent a condition. Gene therapy uses zinc finger nucleases, a gene editing technique that was popular prior to the development of CRISPR-Cas, an attractive tool for such treatments, to insert genes more accurately in 2017. First achieved in humans. CRISPR First used Editing genes in a living patient’s body in 2020, when a Portland doctor injects a CRISPR-based treatment behind the patient’s retina to treat hereditary blindness. Other trials of CRISPR-based gene therapy are underway. Transthyretin amyloidosis When b-thalassemiain Other illnesses..

Therapeutic science

Therapeutic use of CRISPR editing does not require direct targeting of the patient’s genome. Several efforts are underway to use CRISPR in other healing methods.For example, biotechnology company Eligo Bioscience developing Targeted CRISPR-based method P. acnes P. acnes Bacteria Carries genes associated with crust vulgaris.Other researchers use CRISPR Change CART cellCancer immunotherapy, which reprograms a patient’s T cells to mark them as destroyed. However, these CRISPR-designed CAR T cells, announced in 2020, have not yet reached the clinic.

Improvement of crops and livestock

Pigs designed using CRISPR to be resistant to the PPRS virus Norrie Russell

As long as humans are farming plant When animal People grow for food. Initially, these efforts relied on artificial choice and mutagenic processes to produce desirable, inheritable functions. But now, thanks to genome editing, scientists can more accurately produce organisms with higher yields, improved disease resistance, improved nutrient profiles, and other beneficial traits.And zinc finger nucleases TALEN (Nuclease that introduces double-stranded DNA cleavage into the target site), which can be used to genetically improve crops and livestock, and these techniques that have been used are more expensive and less accurate than CRISPR. Non-brown mushrooms, disease-resistant bananas, PigAnd increased productivity corn are part of the ongoing CRISPR-based efforts in the agricultural technology industry.

Basic research

CRISPR has become a reliable technology in a variety of research fields due to its low cost, accuracy, and ease of use compared to other gene editing technologies. CRISPR editing has given scientists clues, for example, where the strange body shape of a giraffe comes from. In the 2021 studyThey inserted the gene FGFRL1In mice, which are the most diverse genes for giraffes compared to other ruminants, giraffes FGFRL1 It strengthens bones and blood vessels and supports a unique lifestyle.Researchers also use CRISPR editing Egyptian temple Mosquitoes to discover Specific compound Human sebum that marks humans as attractive to insects.And in the 2022 study, researchers Reverse epigenetic marker A sister system called CRISPR-d ​​/ Cas9 was used to reduce anxiety and alcohol hunting in rats. This suggests that focusing on the epigenome may help treat people suffering from alcohol use disorders.