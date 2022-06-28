Dull schizophrenia: definition, history, etc.

“Stagnation schizophrenia” was a fictitious diagnosis used in the Soviet Union after World War II. It was the political measure the government adopted to suppress anti-Soviet opposition. Other than the Soviet Union, medical institutions such as the World Health Organization have never officially approved the diagnosis. Although schizophrenia blunting does not exist as a medical diagnosis, schizophrenia is a very realistic and serious mental disorder. People who live with schizophrenia can experience hallucinations, delusions, or catatonic behavior. Schizophrenia is a difficult condition that can seriously affect a person’s quality of life. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are important. This article describes the sluggish schizophrenia and its history. It also considers schizophrenia and when a person should seek help.

Dull schizophrenia Mental health diagnosis Used in the Soviet Union during the post-WWII era. Doctors used it to describe the possible form of schizophrenia with a slow, progressive course. However, you can get a diagnosis because your doctor claims that you can have symptoms at any time, even if you have no symptoms of schizophrenia or psychosis. The Psychiatric Institute of the Soviet Union of Medicine has defined three forms of schizophrenia, depending on whether the condition is continuous, relapsed, or mixed. The subtypes of continuous schizophrenia are: slow

Moderately progressive (paranoid)

Malignant boy According to studies of that era, people with dull schizophrenia experienced the following: Flatness

Lots of thoughts

One may have a happy appearance and thoughts when talking about emotional disagreements, that is, sad events.

Memory weakness complaints or increased emotions Malaise After mental effort

Feeling depressed or uplifted

Named Soviet psychiatrist Andrey Sneznevsky We have developed diagnostic criteria for schizophrenia, which was sluggish in the 1960s. Psychiatrists and doctors in the Soviet Union and other Eastern European countries used it until 1989, when the collapse of communism began. The Soviet Union’s approach to mental illness was generally quite different from that of the Western world. In the Soviet Union, systematic political abuse of psychiatry took place, and authorities used false psychiatric diagnoses as a tool to curb political objections. many Expert Snezhnevsky believes that at the request of the Communist Party, he developed the concept of sluggish schizophrenia. The theory was that anyone who opposed the Soviet government was mentally ill because there was no other reason for their actions. In addition, diagnosing individuals with dull schizophrenia has become a tool for dealing with political disputes. Individual Involvement The target was the publication and distribution of anti-national literature and political activity. A psychiatrist will imprison these individuals in a psychiatric hospital without medical justification. Under Soviet law at the time, these people could be quarantined in the largest safety hospitals or prison camps.

Dull schizophrenia No scientific basis It was a fictitious diagnosis. As a result, it existed only as a diagnosis in the Soviet Union and was not recognized elsewhere. This was one of the infamous diagnoses used by Soviet psychiatrists for political nonconformists. When doctors discharge people with slow schizophrenia from the hospital, they lose their civil rights and cannot find employment. Using diagnostics in this way is Systematic political abuse It has been criticized both in psychiatry and internationally.

The classification and type of schizophrenia changes over time, and there is no longer a diagnosis similar to sluggish schizophrenia. Physicians and psychiatrists use the Mental Disorders Diagnosis and Statistics Manual, 5th Edition (DSM-5) to diagnose mental health conditions. 2013, classification of schizophrenia types changed .. Earlier versions of DSM (4th edition) listed five types of schizophrenia. However, DSM-5 no longer recognizes these functions of schizophrenia as separate subtypes.Instead, mental health professionals may diagnose people with schizophrenia 2 or more The following symptoms: Delusion

Hallucinations

Confused speech

Very chaotic or catatonic behavior

Decreased emotional expression

Lack of motivation In order for a doctor to diagnose schizophrenia, at least one of a person’s symptoms must be delusions, hallucinations, or chaotic speech. In addition, an individual’s symptoms must be severe enough to interfere with daily activities. Schizophrenia can occur at any age.However Average age The incidence of males is from the late teens to the early 20s, and the incidence of females is from the late 20s to the early 30s. Doctors rarely diagnose schizophrenia in people over the age of 40 or under the age of 12. About 0.25% to 0.64% of adults in the United States live with schizophrenia.By comparison, it’s 0.04% Of children. Learn more about childhood schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that can be debilitating and have serious health consequences.that’s all Half a person In the case of schizophrenia, there are serious comorbidities. That is, there are other mental and physical health conditions. In addition, schizophrenia can adversely affect life expectancy and increase the risk of individual suicide. Due to the disability effects of schizophrenia, people living in this condition must receive appropriate medical assistance. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a big difference in long-term outcomes. Therefore, if you have any signs of schizophrenia or other mental health problems, you should contact your doctor for urgent help.