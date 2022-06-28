Health
Dull schizophrenia: definition, history, etc.
“Stagnation schizophrenia” was a fictitious diagnosis used in the Soviet Union after World War II. It was the political measure the government adopted to suppress anti-Soviet opposition. Other than the Soviet Union, medical institutions such as the World Health Organization have never officially approved the diagnosis.
Although schizophrenia blunting does not exist as a medical diagnosis, schizophrenia is a very realistic and serious mental disorder. People who live with schizophrenia can experience hallucinations, delusions, or catatonic behavior. Schizophrenia is a difficult condition that can seriously affect a person’s quality of life. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are important.
This article describes the sluggish schizophrenia and its history. It also considers schizophrenia and when a person should seek help.
Dull schizophrenia
The Psychiatric Institute of the Soviet Union of Medicine has defined three forms of schizophrenia, depending on whether the condition is continuous, relapsed, or mixed.
The subtypes of continuous schizophrenia are:
- slow
- Moderately progressive (paranoid)
- Malignant boy
According to studies of that era, people with dull schizophrenia experienced the following:
- Flatness
- Lots of thoughts
- One may have a happy appearance and thoughts when talking about emotional disagreements, that is, sad events.
- Memory weakness complaints or increased emotions Malaise After mental effort
- Feeling depressed or uplifted
Named Soviet psychiatrist
The Soviet Union’s approach to mental illness was generally quite different from that of the Western world. In the Soviet Union, systematic political abuse of psychiatry took place, and authorities used false psychiatric diagnoses as a tool to curb political objections.
many
Individual Involvement The target was the publication and distribution of anti-national literature and political activity. A psychiatrist will imprison these individuals in a psychiatric hospital without medical justification. Under Soviet law at the time, these people could be quarantined in the largest safety hospitals or prison camps.
Dull schizophrenia No scientific basis It was a fictitious diagnosis. As a result, it existed only as a diagnosis in the Soviet Union and was not recognized elsewhere.
This was one of the infamous diagnoses used by Soviet psychiatrists for political nonconformists. When doctors discharge people with slow schizophrenia from the hospital, they lose their civil rights and cannot find employment.
Using diagnostics in this way is Systematic political abuse It has been criticized both in psychiatry and internationally.
The classification and type of schizophrenia changes over time, and there is no longer a diagnosis similar to sluggish schizophrenia.
Physicians and psychiatrists use the Mental Disorders Diagnosis and Statistics Manual, 5th Edition (DSM-5) to diagnose mental health conditions. 2013, classification of schizophrenia types
However, DSM-5 no longer recognizes these functions of schizophrenia as separate subtypes.Instead, mental health professionals may diagnose people with schizophrenia
- Delusion
- Hallucinations
- Confused speech
- Very chaotic or catatonic behavior
- Decreased emotional expression
- Lack of motivation
In order for a doctor to diagnose schizophrenia, at least one of a person’s symptoms must be delusions, hallucinations, or chaotic speech. In addition, an individual’s symptoms must be severe enough to interfere with daily activities.
Schizophrenia can occur at any age.However Average age The incidence of males is from the late teens to the early 20s, and the incidence of females is from the late 20s to the early 30s. Doctors rarely diagnose schizophrenia in people over the age of 40 or under the age of 12.
About 0.25% to 0.64% of adults in the United States live with schizophrenia.By comparison, it’s
Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that can be debilitating and have serious health consequences.that’s all
Due to the disability effects of schizophrenia, people living in this condition must receive appropriate medical assistance. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a big difference in long-term outcomes.
Therefore, if you have any signs of schizophrenia or other mental health problems, you should contact your doctor for urgent help.
Stagnation schizophrenia was a diagnosis used by Soviet doctors to justify the abuse of political dissidents. The diagnosis had no scientific basis and was used only in the Soviet Union. Since then, I have lost credibility.
However, schizophrenia is still a perceived mental illness that can cause disability and adversely affect a person’s quality of life. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are essential for people with schizophrenia.
