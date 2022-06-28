White House announces monkeypox vaccine strategy as US cases increase





Placeholder while the article action is loaded The Biden administration will begin shipping tens of thousands of vaccines to curb the record-breaking monkeypox outbreak, which many experts say is far more than the official 306 cases. According to four people who are not authorized to discuss the plan. The vaccination strategy, which will be announced on Tuesday evening, will distribute the dose to the states with the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease, spread by close contact that can lead to fever, pain and a visible rash. Focus on what you do.Gay and bisexual men Disproportionately infected with virus Public health experts have warned that they remain particularly vulnerable to infections, boosted by the celebration of Pride Month. In most cases, the symptoms of monkeypox disappear spontaneously within a few weeks. However, according to the World Health Organization, for pregnant people, children, and people with weak immunity, the disease can cause medical complications, including death. The management plan includes distributing approximately 25,000-30,000 courses of existing supply. The Jynneos vaccine, the only vaccine specifically approved by federal regulators to prevent monkeypox, is due to the pending announcement of the plan, according to two public health authorities who were briefed on the plan. It is not allowed to discuss about. “We plan to distribute some of the existing Jynneos next week or so, but not all, because we want to save doses for confirmed close contact. [of people who test positive for the virus]”One of the officials said. As of June 14, the country’s strategic national stockpile had more than 36,000 courses of the double-dose vaccine, Jynneos, in its inventory. The White House declined to comment prior to the next announcement. In the first installment payment, the vaccine allocation will be the percentage of the population considered at risk of illness, based on the confirmed cases in each state. Men who have frequent sex with other men are considered to be at the highest risk. According to the proposed distribution plan reviewed by The Post, the first tier of recipients will include Hawaii, Massachusetts, Utah, Illinois, New York, Aquidneck Island, California, Colorado, Florida, and Washington, DC. More Jynneos will be distributed in late July after the United States receives an additional 150,000 courses of vaccine. US authorities will also make the ACAM 2000 available more than 100 million times. This was the previous vaccine. approved To prevent smallpox. Vaccines are also effective against monkeypox, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they can cause serious side effects and cannot be used by people with a severely weakened immune system or eczema. The vaccine is now available in the state, public health officials said. Public health experts criticized the Biden administration’s response to the outbreak, saying tests and vaccines were slow to deploy. Similar to some of the mistakes made in early 2020When the coronavirus pandemic first threatened the United States. Proponents are also dissatisfied with the White House’s continued reliance on ACAM 2000, an older vaccine that is believed to be less effective in combating monkeypox. Bavarian Nordic, a Danish vaccine maker. The two, who were not allowed to comment, said the FDA would need to perform a facility inspection before shipping these doses to the United States. “I’m scared [monkeypox] James Krellenstein, co-founder of the HIV care nonprofit PrEP4ALL, which is pressing state and federal authorities to respond more quickly to monkeypox, said: “We have been vaccinated more than a million times. The FDA has approved the prevention of monkeypox. And the U.S. government is in Denmark when there is an uncontained spread in the gay community. I can’t figure out how to get it out of the freezer-the dose it owns-. If this is a pandemic anti-pandemic test run, we’re failing. “

