Ovarian Cancer Screening: When, Why, And How

Ovarian cancer is the most deadly form of gynecologic cancer. This is because it can occur without symptoms that give a warning signal, it is not easy to screen, or it is recommended for everyone. This article describes how doctors screen for ovarian cancer, who needs to be screened, and how often it occurs.

There are several ways doctors can check for ovarian cancer, None of these are particularly accurate.. Papanicolaou stain specimen When Pelvic examination Being able to detect other gynecologic cancers is not particularly useful when it comes to screening for ovarian cancer. The best options for screening at this time are: Transvaginal ultrasound Helps identify a mass in the uterus, fallopian tubes, or ovaries. However, it is not possible to determine whether they are cancerous or benign.

biopsy Tissue examination is currently the only way to diagnose ovarian cancer.

CA-125 blood test It measures certain proteins that may indicate ovarian cancer. This is primarily useful for staging cancer after diagnosis. Both of these tests may help identify ovarian cancer, but they are more useful in staging and planning treatment for cancer. For ovarian cancer, better testing and screening methods are still needed.

Testing for ovarian cancer is not incredibly accurate. 75 percent of women Patients with ovarian cancer are already in the advanced stage at the time of diagnosis. The CA-125 test is the most commonly used screening and diagnostic tool for ovarian cancer. This test measures a protein called cancer antigen 125. 80% of late women With ovarian cancer 50 percent Percentage of women with early-stage ovarian cancer. This test result may also appear to be elevated in the presence of other conditions, such as: CA-125 itself should not be used in the diagnosis of ovarian cancer. USPSTF This test is recommended for screening for ovarian cancer in symptomatic or high-risk individuals only.

Talk to your doctor about screening if you have symptoms that may be related to ovarian cancer or other gynecological cancers. Common symptoms When they appear, you can include things like the following: A feeling of fullness

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Feeling full immediately after eating

Decreased appetite

Urination problems Early detection and treatment are the best ways to reduce the chance of death from ovarian cancer. Talk to your doctor about your overall cancer risk if you have a family history of ovarian cancer, especially if these symptoms are sudden or last for more than 2 weeks.

CA-125 blood test May cost About $ 200And the cost of transvaginal ultrasonography $ 150 and $ 250.. There are also several consumer home testing companies that promote the CA-125 test kit. Only $ 34. Medicare currently covers both of these tests, and most insurers tend to follow the guidelines. However, it’s a good idea to contact your insurance company to find out what part of your insurance you have. If you do not have insurance and need assistance with the test, please contact your local organization etc. Planned parent-child relationshipPublic health sector, or National Ovarian Cancer Union.. These organizations may have financial support and local resources available for testing and treating ovarian cancer.