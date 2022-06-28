Health
Ovarian Cancer Screening: When, Why, And How
Ovarian cancer is the most deadly form of gynecologic cancer. This is because it can occur without symptoms that give a warning signal, it is not easy to screen, or it is recommended for everyone.
This article describes how doctors screen for ovarian cancer, who needs to be screened, and how often it occurs.
Screening Ovarian cancer According to, currently not recommended for people without symptoms United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)..
In the United States, it is estimated
Although each person has about a lifetime risk
At what age should I have a regular ovarian cancer checkup?
Ovarian cancer screening is not Currently recommended For those who don’t Symptoms of this disease or family historyTherefore, there is no recommended age to start the test. This cancer usually develops as you grow older and in people with a strong family inheritance of ovarian cancer.
Talk to your doctor about when screening is appropriate if you have symptoms due to a hereditary genetic mutation or if you have a high family risk of ovarian cancer.
There are several ways doctors can check for ovarian cancer, None of these are particularly accurate..
Papanicolaou stain specimen When Pelvic examination Being able to detect other gynecologic cancers is not particularly useful when it comes to screening for ovarian cancer. The best options for screening at this time are:
- Transvaginal ultrasound Helps identify a mass in the uterus, fallopian tubes, or ovaries. However, it is not possible to determine whether they are cancerous or benign.
- biopsy Tissue examination is currently the only way to diagnose ovarian cancer.
- CA-125 blood test It measures certain proteins that may indicate ovarian cancer. This is primarily useful for staging cancer after diagnosis.
Both of these tests may help identify ovarian cancer, but they are more useful in staging and planning treatment for cancer. For ovarian cancer, better testing and screening methods are still needed.
Testing for ovarian cancer is not incredibly accurate. 75 percent of women Patients with ovarian cancer are already in the advanced stage at the time of diagnosis. The CA-125 test is the most commonly used screening and diagnostic tool for ovarian cancer. This test measures a protein called cancer antigen 125. 80% of late women With ovarian cancer 50 percent Percentage of women with early-stage ovarian cancer.
This test result may also appear to be elevated in the presence of other conditions, such as:
CA-125 itself should not be used in the diagnosis of ovarian cancer. USPSTF This test is recommended for screening for ovarian cancer in symptomatic or high-risk individuals only.
Talk to your doctor about screening if you have symptoms that may be related to ovarian cancer or other gynecological cancers. Common symptoms When they appear, you can include things like the following:
- A feeling of fullness
- Pelvic or abdominal pain
- Feeling full immediately after eating
- Decreased appetite
- Urination problems
Early detection and treatment are the best ways to reduce the chance of death from ovarian cancer. Talk to your doctor about your overall cancer risk if you have a family history of ovarian cancer, especially if these symptoms are sudden or last for more than 2 weeks.
CA-125 blood test May cost About $ 200And the cost of transvaginal ultrasonography $ 150 and $ 250.. There are also several consumer home testing companies that promote the CA-125 test kit. Only $ 34.
Medicare currently covers both of these tests, and most insurers tend to follow the guidelines. However, it’s a good idea to contact your insurance company to find out what part of your insurance you have.
If you do not have insurance and need assistance with the test, please contact your local organization etc. Planned parent-child relationshipPublic health sector, or National Ovarian Cancer Union.. These organizations may have financial support and local resources available for testing and treating ovarian cancer.
Ovarian cancer can develop without overt symptoms, and despite the fact that it is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage, regular screening is not recommended on a daily basis. Few people notice the symptoms in the early stages of ovarian cancer, but late diagnosis can make treatment of this type of cancer more difficult.
At this time, regular screening is not recommended for people with an average risk of ovarian cancer and asymptomatic. If you have gynecological symptoms such as abdominal distension or abdominal pain, or if you have a family history of gynecological cancer, talk to your doctor about how to screen and test for specific ovarian cancers.
