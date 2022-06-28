What is an ectopic pregnancy? Does egg determination affect treatment?

Other potential risk factors include fertility drugs such as in vitro fertilization.

However Notes from American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists About half of women with an ectopic pregnancy do not have known risk factors.

Why is an ectopic pregnancy not feasible?

Dr. Beverly Gray, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and founder of the Duke Sexual and Advocacy Mobilization Team, said ectopic pregnancy is never feasible. Fertilized eggs cannot survive outside the womb.

“There is no way to re-transplant them,” she explained. “There is no way for pregnancy to survive.”

Women with an ectopic pregnancy may have a positive pregnancy test, not just because the pregnancy is proceeding normally, but because the body produces human chorionic gonadotropin (pregnancy hormone).

And when a fertilized egg is transplanted into the fallopian tubes, the life of the woman is at risk.

“I think it’s like a time bomb,” Dr. Gray said, adding that in her experience, this condition is usually diagnosed between the 5th and 8th week of pregnancy. “This is a pregnancy, and as it continues to grow, the tube ruptures, causing essentially uncontrollable bleeding.”

What is the cure for ectopic pregnancy?

Dr. Galiepy said that in rare cases, the body spontaneously excretes ectopic pregnancy. However, for the majority of women, the only option is medication to get rid of pregnancy and surgery.

If an ectopic pregnancy is diagnosed within days or weeks of implantation (when there is no dangerous bleeding), doctors tend to use a drug called methotrexate.It is given by injection, which stops the cells from growing and ends the pregnancy, which is reabsorbed by the body. several weeks.. Methotrexate Abortion due to drugsThis includes taking two different medications, mifepristone and misoprostol, at 24-48 hour intervals to block progesterone and initiate contractions.