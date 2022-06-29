NB records three COVID-19 deaths, with new cases increasing after a two-month decline

According to Tuesday’s COVID Watch report, COVID-19 killed three more people in New Brunswick last week, and virus hospitalizations continue to decline, but the number of new cases confirmed in the lab is after a two-month decline. Increased has. It contains data on the first subspecies species in the state.

Last week, a total of 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, up from the previous report of 828.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 is still the predominant strain, representing 55% of the latest random samples sequenced with COVID-19, but the original Omicron variant BA.1 is no longer detected, reports show. I am. However, Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5 are rapidly becoming widespread, accounting for 27% and 18% of the samples, respectively, or 45% in total.

Modeling expert CBC News estimates that the proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 cases can reach 50% across Canada, one of which could dominate in the coming weeks. There is sex.

“There’s no big difference in severity, it’s really about contagiousness,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, a state health officer.

She said each of the strains to be taken over seems to be more contagious than the previous one.

The state’s chief health doctor, Dr. Jennifer Russell, continued to emphasize the importance of people having access to the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday. (Ed Hunter / CBC)

“At the national level, we know they are considering risk. [new] Waves in early or mid-autumn. Therefore, everyone who has not received a second or third or fourth dose should actually get them. “

Russell said that it is “most important” for people between the ages of 60 and 79 to take a fourth dose, as they are at the highest risk of hospitalization.

Timing of people’s next dose It can be more important than ever, with an increase in highly contagious submutants and weakened immunity from previous vaccinations and infections. Sarah Otto, an expert in modeling and evolutionary biology at the University of British Columbia, said: “The longer you wait for a vaccine, the more recent the vaccine will be and the more recent the next wave will occur. It will be powerful. “

Russell was asked her thoughts on postponing during the summer, when people tend to go out and be far away, which tends to reduce the risk of infection. But if her vaccination is too late, she “does not peak in terms of reducing hospitalization.”

She said each state would have to make its own decisions based on the situation.

“We are going to monitor the situation very closely here in New Brunswick, and we are also very worried … take the best possible timing with the knowledge we have today. I am trying to do it. “

A total of 52.8% of eligible New Brands Wickers received COVID-19 booster, up from 52.7% in last week’s report, 88.2% twice, up from 88.1%, and 93.3%. It was administered. Single dose, no change.

Case up, but test down

Of the 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 reported between June 19 and June 25, 484 were confirmed in the PCR lab test (increased from 425) and 541 was tested positive in the rapid test. Self-reported by people (increased from 403).

According to the report, the increase in cases confirmed by PCR follows the decrease over 8 weeks.

Russell said it was too early to say if this was a trend.

“It may be a moment. We don’t know until you see consecutive weeks,” she said. “We are watching it really carefully.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s report reduced the number of PCR tests performed during that period from 4,004 to 3,755.

This brings the positive rate to 12.9%, up from 10.6% on June 12-18.

There are currently 657 active PCR confirmed cases across the state, compared to 618 cases a week ago.

Certain states are considered to be at high risk, such as those with symptoms over the age of 50 or under the age of 2, those who live or work in hospitals or long-term care facilities, and those who are “unstable”. We are limiting PCR tests to people in the world. People with immunodeficiency, those who are pregnant.

People have to make a reservation at the assessment center It may take up to 4 days According to the state’s COVID-19 website, to receive their results.

Horizon reports that between January and June 24, the number of expedited test kit pick-up reservations decreased by 83%. (Alexandre Silberman / CBC News)

According to figures provided by spokeswoman Chris McDavid, the number of bookings booked to receive the Rapid Test Kit has decreased by 56% within the Horizon Health Network over the past month.

He said he had a total of 4,063 reservations as of June 24th. It has decreased from 9,278 in May.

From April and March (24,765 and 25,061), with about 25,000 bookings each month, that number has dropped even more dramatically.

Earlier this year, the numbers were 17,394 (February) and 24,170 (January).

There is also access to quick testing Limited to people with symptoms And they have to Book online To get a free rapid test kit in one of horizon Also vitality Assessment center.

Death review in progress

Recent New Brunswick COVID-19 deaths include one in his 70s and two in his 90s.

No New Brunswick died of COVID-19 during the previous reporting period from June 12th to 18th, and no new COVID deaths were recorded for the first time in more than 7 months. The last Sunday-Saturday period when no deaths were reported was November 7-13, 2021.

In New Brunswick, 425 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

State Check all death certificates During that period, the number of deaths due to COVID may change, Russell said. There were no updates available as of Tuesday, she said.

31 inpatient COVID patients

Weekly figures show that the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased from 17 in the previous week to 6 between June 19 and June 25. Includes 3 people in their 60s, 2 people in their 70s, and 1 person in their 80s.

According to the state, the number of active hospitalizations has also decreased from 25 to 15, including one in the intensive care unit, and from three.

The Horizon and Vitalite health networks have also reported a decline, but as of Saturday, there are 31 COVID patients, including those in need of intensive care. Last week it was down from 46 and 3, respectively.

Unlike states that only include patients admitted with COVID, Horizon and Vitalité were first admitted for another reason and later tested positive for the virus on weekly COVID dashboard updates. Patients are also included.

The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped by 10 to 15 in the past week, one of which, according to a COVID Watch report released by the New Brunswick state government on Tuesday. Intensive care is needed. (New Brunswick State Government)

Horizon Health Network As of Saturday, there are 24 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, including the intensive care unit. This is down from 35 and 2 respectively a week ago.

Case distribution includes:

Moncton Region, Zones 1-4.

St. John area, Zone 2-10.

Fredericton Region, Zone 3-8.

Miramichi area, Zone 7-2.

The dashboard report does not have details about which hospitals are offered.

vitality Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and no one is in the intensive care unit. Last week’s dashboard showed 11 patients, including one in the intensive care unit.

The dashboard has one patient each at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton, Chaleur Regional Hospital and Tracadie Hospital in Bathurst, while Edmundston Regional Hospital and Campbellton Regional Hospital each have two patients.

Staffing, generation, occupancy

The number of health care workers after a positive COVID-19 test or after contact with a positive case continues to grow to 118. This is an increase from 94 one week ago and 84 last week.

Horizon staff absenteeism increased from 48 to 57, and Vitalite increased from 46 last week to 61.

In Horizon, four hospital units are experiencing COVID-19. One occurs in Zone 1 of the Moncton region and three occur in Zone 2 of the St. John region.

According to the dashboard, Vitalité has no units with COVID.

McDavid says the two Horizon Hospitals, St. John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital, are now 100% full.

Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville has 98% of beds, Moncton Hospital (96%) and Fredericton’s Everett Charmers Regional Hospital (93%).

Vitalité has five hospitals that are listed as reaching or exceeding capacity.

Stella Maris Decent Hospital in Santheande Kent — 120 percent.

Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin — 117 percent.

Tracaddy Hospital — 102 percent.

Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital in Chara Kit-100%.

Ramek Hospital-100%.

The bed occupancy rates of other hospitals in Vitalité are as follows:

Chaleur District Hospital in Bassast — 98 percent.

Dr. Georges-L.-Moncton Dumont University Hospital Center — 95 percent.

Grand Falls General Hospital — 90 percent.

Campbellton Regional Hospital — 85 percent.

Edmundston Regional Hospital — 84 percent.

In New Brunswick, 67,725 COVIDs have been identified since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 66,643 are believed to have been resolved so far.