NJ reports 2,500 COVID cases and 16 deaths. The test positive rate remains high.

New Jersey reported Tuesday that an additional 2,500 people were confirmed COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Positive test and 16 newly confirmed deaths

The seven-day average of confirmed cases in the state was 2,246 on Tuesday, a 5% decrease from a week ago and a 40% decrease from a month ago.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Thursday, the latest day with available data, was 10.30%. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers positive rates above 10% to be “high.”

The state-wide transmission rate on Tuesday was 0.93. A transmission rate of less than 1 indicates that the outbreak is reduced because less than one new case occurs for each new case.

As of Monday night, 71 hospitals in the state reported 789 cases of confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus. Hospitalization remains significantly lower than when it peaked at 6,089 on January 10 during the Omicron wave.

Of the patients hospitalized on Monday night, 90 were in the intensive care unit and 23 were on ventilator. According to the latest report, 90 people were discharged in the 24 hours until Saturday. State data..

America Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Currently, four counties in New Jersey with “high” infection rates are listed: Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth, and Morris. According to the CDC, people in high-risk areas are advised to wear masks indoors and in public transport to get the latest information on vaccinations.

The Medium Risk category includes 13 counties: Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset and Sussex. Masks are not recommended in medium-risk and low-risk areas.

Cumberland, Hunterdon, Union and Warren are listed as low risk.

Total number

New Jersey has reported a total of 2,123,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than two years since the state reported the first known cases on March 4, 2020.

Garden State has also recorded approximately 357,974 positive antigens or rapid tests, which are considered possible cases. And there are probably many uncounted cases, including home-based positive tests that are not included in the state count.

The state of 9.2 million inhabitants reported 34,023 COVID-19 deaths — 30,935 confirmed deaths and 3,088 possible deaths.

For new jersey Eighth most deaths from coronavirus per capita As of the latest data reported on Monday, it is behind Mississippi, Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Arkansas in the United States. last summer, The state has caused the most deaths Per capita of the country.

The latest numbers are: Major research It has become clear that even mild cases of COVID-19 can have significant effects on the brain. Long COVID (a term commonly used to describe symptoms caused by a virus long after a person is not positive on the test) is 10 of people with an infection, whether mild or severe. It is known to affect% to 30%. case.

In New Jersey, this means that about 600,000 of the more than 2 million people tested positive for COVID have had or had a long COVID since the onset of the pandemic.

Vaccination number

More than 6.94 million people living, working and studying in New Jersey have been first vaccinated, and more than 7.8 million have been first vaccinated since vaccination began here on December 15, 2020. Have received.

More than 3.99 million people in the booster states receive boosters.That number may increase later FDA approves booster shots for healthy kids aged 5 to 11.. US regulators have approved boosters for children who want additional vaccinations to enhance their protection as the infection continues to spread.

Long-term care number

According to the state, at least 9,235 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..

According to the latest data, there were active outbreaks at 352 facilities, with 4,393 current residents and 4,269 staff.

Global number

As of Tuesday, more than 544 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins UniversityAnd the virus killed more than 6.3 million people.

The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 87 million) and deaths (at least 1,016,244) in any country.

More than 11.6 billion vaccinations have been given worldwide.

