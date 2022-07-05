How the virus changes body odor and attracts mosquitoes





An international team of researchers have discovered an incredible way that some viruses can attract mosquitoes and change the odor of their host to spread to the next person. The study found that dengue fever and Zika virus can alter the microbial flora of the host’s skin to increase the amount of mosquito-attracting odor molecules. New research was born from simple observations. Smell is one of many sensory clues that drive the way mosquito bites choose organisms.When In a previous survey Mice infected with Plasmodium cause a clear change in scent profile. So can mosquito-dependent viruses, such as dengue and Zika, change the way the host smells to increase the chances of infecting the next person? The first step in the study was simple. Release a herd of mosquitoes in a room containing infected and uninfected mice to see where they go. After several experiments, researchers actually observed a large amount of mosquitoes moving towards mice infected with dengue or Zika. Approximately 20 gaseous compounds were isolated from infected mice. After testing each individually, researchers found that one chemical in particular attracted the most mosquitoes. It’s acetophenone. Examination of mice showed that animals infected with dengue or Zika produced up to 10 times more acetophenone than uninfected mice. “Similarly, we found that the odors collected from the armpits of dengue patients contained more acetophenone than the odors from healthy people,” said study co-author Penghua Wang. It explains as follows. conversation.. “When applying the scent of a dengue patient on the one hand and the scent of a healthy person on the other, the mosquitoes were consistently attracted to the scent of dengue.” The next step was to elucidate how the virus alters host acetophenone production. Researchers suspected that odor molecules were released from the skin of the host organism. This process was mediated by skin bacteria. “Comparing the composition of skin bacteria in infected and uninfected mice, we found that a common type of rod-shaped bacterium was found. BacillusIs a major acetophenone producer and the number of infected mice has increased significantly, “Wang explains. “This meant that dengue fever and Zika virus could change the odor of the host by altering the microbial flora of the skin.” Healthy skin produces an antibacterial molecule called RELMα, and researchers have found that infected mice have abnormally low levels of this molecule. Therefore, dengue fever and Zika virus appear to have developed ways to suppress host RELMα levels. Bacillus Bacteria grow unsuppressed and produce large amounts of acetophenone. This will attract more mosquitoes and help the virus spread to new hosts. In the final stages of the study, we investigated whether the viral mechanism that attracts this mosquito could be prevented. Here, researchers turned to isotretinoin, a derivative of vitamin A that was previously discovered to enhance the production of RELMα. Treating infected mice with isotretinoin is effective, Bacillus Increased levels of skin bacteria and RELMα. When infected mice were treated with isotretinoin, mosquitoes were less attracted to them than uninfected mice. Wang said the next step was to test this mechanism in human patients infected with dengue or Zika. If this is all verified in humans, infection with these mosquito-borne viral diseases can be reduced by simple isotretinoin treatment. It may even be possible to reduce the broader effects of these viruses in the long run by increasing vitamin A dietary supplements in areas suffering from these diseases. New research published in journal cell.. sauce: University of Connecticut

