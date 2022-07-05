Hangover pills sold in the UK’to help drinkers wake up in the best mood’





A hangover pill that is said to help drinkers “wake up in the best mood” has been launched in the UK. Myrkl alcohol In the intestines before it reaches the liver. According to scientists, for maximum benefit, you should take 2 tablets at least 1 hour before alcohol intake and continue to break down alcohol in your body for up to 12 hours. This supplement isn’t available for over-the-counter purchases by British people, but it can be ordered online for £ 30 in 30 capsule packets, followed by 15 drinking sessions. According to a study conducted by tablet manufacturers and the Swedish pharmaceutical companies De Faire Medical and Pfützner Science and Health Institute, taking tablets reduces blood alcohol levels by half within 30 minutes of drinking and increases to 70% after 1 hour. did. .. Manufacturers claim that Myrkl is “the first product in history to effectively break down alcohol.” Invented by the Swedish scientist Johann de Fair in 1990, it has been in development for over 30 years. This supplement contains the bacteria Bacillus coagrance and Bacillus subtilis, as well as the amino acid L-cysteine. These break down alcohol into water and carbon dioxide. It also contains Vitamin B12, which allows users to “feel refreshed.” However, not all experts are convinced that this product will help those who want to escape the consequences of night drinking. “There is no scientific evidence that this product is effective against hangovers,” said Joris Verster, senior researcher at the Department of Pharmacology at Utrecht University and founder of the Alcohol Hangover Research Group. i newspaper.. “I have never been investigated in this context.” Dr. Dawn Harper, best known on the TV show Embarrassing Bodies, said the supplement would help moderate drinkers more than those who are intentionally intoxicated. According to the NHS GP, people taking pills can get “a part of the absorption and cheerfulness they experience when drinking alcohol.” She added: “For clarity, this is not a product for those who want to get drunk. Taking Myrkl before consuming alcohol makes drinking much more expensive and takes a lot of time. “I think Myrkl is involved in the huge number of moderate drinkers here in the UK.”

