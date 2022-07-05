Fitness emergency?Only 7% of adults in the United States have good cardiac metabolic health

Medford, Massachusetts — More than 9 out of 10 adults in the United States may want to consider skipping the summer barbecue and going on a diet instead. According to a new study, less than 7% of the US adult population has what health professionals consider to be good cardiometabolic health.

Researchers at Tufts University say the measurement includes five key health factors: blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, obesity (overweight or obesity), and the presence or absence of cardiovascular disease. ..

Weight and blood sugar swirl out of control

Using the information of about 55,000 people over the age of 20, the result is 6.8 percent American adult Optimal health level In addition, the study found that the health of the United States has declined sharply over the last two decades.

In 1999, one in three adults showed a healthy level of obesity. That is, they were healthy weights, not overweight or obese. By 2018, that number had dropped to one in four Americans.

At the same time, in 1999, 3 in 5 people did not have diabetes and prediabetes.But by 2018, more than 6 out of 10 adults There was one of these conditions!!

“These numbers are stunning. In the United States, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, having less than one in 15 adults in optimal cardiac metabolic health is a serious problem. “That’s what Meghan O’Hearn, a PhD candidate for the Friedman School of Nutrition Science, said: Media release.. “This is a crisis for everyone, not just some of the population, so a complete overhaul of the healthcare system, food system, and built environment is needed.”

Instead of simply looking for signs of illness, the team focused on the signs of good, moderate, and poor heart metabolism.

“Illness is not the only problem,” O’Hearn explains. “We don’t just want No illness.. We want to achieve optimal health and well-being. “

Is social inequality part of the problem?

Researchers have also found that there are significant health inequalities among American adults of different genders, ages, ethnic backgrounds, and levels of education. Specifically, in this survey, uneducated Americans Peak of heart metabolism health..

Although the number of non-Hispanic white Americans increased slightly between 1999 and 2018, the authors of the study were Mexican-Americans, other Hispanics, non-Hispanic blacks, and other races. It states that these measures have been withdrawn for adults.

“This is really a problem. Social determinants of health like. Food and nutritional safetyIndividuals of different educational levels, races, and ethnicities are at increased risk of health problems due to social and community conditions, financial stability, and structural racial discrimination. ” Darish Mosafarian, senior author and director, said.

It is important to note that this study used data from the period prior to the coronavirus pandemic, when physical activity was significantly reduced.Previous studies have shown that people tend to sit down during a pandemic. Further deterioration of health Fitness since 2020.

“Most of the population is at a critical inflection.”

Not everyone in the study has passed the no-return point when it comes to health. Researchers say that many fall into the category of “moderate” health levels. That is, their cardiac metabolic health is not optimal, but not yet poor. These individuals may be coping with certain conditions, including prediabetes, prehypertension, or they may be slightly overweight.

“Most of the population Important inflection“O’Hearn adds. “Identifying these individuals and addressing their health and lifestyle early is important to reduce the increasing health burden and health injustice.”

“It’s an impact on national health care costs, and the financial position of the economy as a whole is enormous,” O’Hearn concludes. “And these conditions are largely preventable. We have public health and clinical interventions and policies to help address these issues.”

The study is set to be published in Journal of American College of Cardiology..