



In Pennsylvania, there was a surge of new coronavirus cases during the week ending Sunday, with 18,900 reported cases, an increase of 53.3%. Last week there were 12,326 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania is ranked 41st among the fastest-spreading coronaviruses per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 11.8% from the previous week, and 800,077 cases were reported. With 3.85% of the country’s population, Pennsylvania had 2.36% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 38 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Johns Hopkins University obtains data from Pennsylvania on an irregular schedule, distorting weekly comparisons. Backcounty reported 1,143 cases and 6 deaths last week. A week ago, 690 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 134,394 cases and 1,946 deaths have been reported. Montgomery County reported 1,405 cases and 6 deaths last week. A week ago, 957 cases and 5 deaths were reported. 170,052 cases and 2,379 deaths have been reported throughout the pandemic. more:Route 1 overhaul of Amazon Fresh, Fusion Gym, Chick-fil-Ai and Oxford Valley Road is planned more:These 20 backcounty and Monco women were high school sports pioneers Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Montour County, with 247 cases per 100,000 people per week. Warren County 222; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Philadelphia County, with 2,185 cases. Allegheny County, 2,053 cases. And Montgomery County, 1,405. Weekly cases increased in 63 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the pace last week were in the Allegheny, Philadelphia and Bucks counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Throughout Pennsylvania, cases decreased in four counties, the most in Armstrong County, 57-49 cases a week ago. In Wyoming County, 10 out of 17 cases. In Wayne County, there were 34 out of 40 cases. In Pennsylvania, 109 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 77 people were reported dead. In Pennsylvania, a total of 3,006,257 people have been positive for the coronavirus and 45,766 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 87,843,561 people are positive and 1,017,848 have died. >> Follow cases of coronavirus throughout the United States more:Dirty libraries and museums, Bristol icons have been refurbished.This is the plan COVID-19 hospitalization in Pennsylvania remains flat USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. COVID patients who may have been admitted to the state: Last week: 3,569

The week before: 3,555

4 weeks ago: 3,836 COVID patients who may be hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 65,244

The week before: 61,335

4 weeks ago: 56,288 Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 40 states received more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, a USA TODAY analysis of US health and welfare data shows. The USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Disease Management. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buckscountycouriertimes.com/story/news/2022/07/05/gda-covid-19-state-2022-07-04-pa-nbcc/65366754007/

