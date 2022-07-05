Cancer: Research Finds New Drugs That Can Kill Leukemia Cells





New studies have identified unique forms of chemotherapy that have been shown to be effective in targeting a variety of leukemia cells in preliminary experiments. Published in the journal leukemiaResearchers at Rice University and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have found new potential for a variety of compounds that specifically target mitochondria that provide energy to cells. “This is very promising, but we’re still a bit far from having new treatments available in the clinic,” said US biochemist Natasha Kirienko and the corresponding author of the study. Said in a statement.. “There is still a lot to discover.” Researchers have previously screened about 45,000 small molecule compounds to find compounds that target mitochondria. For their latest research, they chose eight and found 5 to 30 analogs for each. Researchers then conducted tens of thousands of tests to determine if leukemia cells were toxic, either alone or in combination with existing chemotherapeutic agents such as doxorubicin. Eight compounds have previously been shown to target mitochondria by initiating a process called mitophagy, or when cells abolish and recycle old mitochondria. Cancer is known to use mitophagy to fuel itself, and previous studies have shown that leukemia cells damage far more mitochondria than healthy cells. increase. Researchers believed that drugs that cause mitophagy could weaken leukemia cells and make them more susceptible to chemotherapy. In the end, they found that six were the most effective in killing acute myeloid leukemia cells. Five of them were also effective in killing acute lymphoblastic leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia cells. Researchers say that all drugs that induce mitophagy are far less harmful to healthy cells. Experiments have also shown that some mitophagy-inducing compounds are “significantly” more synergistic with doxorubicin. For their final experiment, researchers tested one of the more effective compounds in mice transplanted with cancer cells from leukemia patients. In this study, the compound was found to be effective in killing acute myeloid leukemia cells in mice. “We need to improve what we think is the best dose, and perhaps most importantly, we need to test for a wide variety of AML (acute myeloid leukemia) cancers,” Kirienko said. “There are many variations of AML, and we need to know which patients are most likely to benefit from this treatment and who are not. Only after completing that task, which can take years, can we start. You can. Human testing. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/new-drugs-effective-at-killing-leukemia-cells-early-study-finds-1.5974370

