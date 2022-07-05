Health
Influenza vaccination may have a protective effect against Alzheimer’s disease
In a recent study published in Alzheimer’s Disease JournalResearchers evaluated the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in individuals vaccinated against influenza in the United States (US).
Previous studies have reported a low risk of developing dementia after vaccination against influenza among veterans and certain individuals with severe and chronic medical disabilities. However, the effects of influenza vaccination on the accidental risk of AD in the elderly in the United States are not well characterized.
About research
In a current national retrospective cohort study, researchers compared the risk of developing AD between intramuscularly administered influenza vaccine recipients and non-recipients.
The analysis used a large US claims database from the Optum Clinformatics® Data Mart (CDM). The study participants were over 65 years old and did not have dementia. A cohort of influenza vaccine recipients and non-recipients was created using propensity score matching (PSM). The survey review and follow-up period was from September 1, 2009 to August 31, 2015, and from September 1, 2015 to August 31, 2019, respectively.
Individuals included in the study had one or more and two or more influenza vaccination records containing the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code during the lookback and follow-up periods, respectively. The two cohorts were collated for demographic parameters, drug use, and the presence of comorbidity. If you were under 65 years of age at the beginning of the follow-up period, if you were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), dementia, or encephalopathy, and AD drugs (galantamine, donepezil, memantine, or rivastigmine).
Intranasal vaccines were recommended for individuals under the age of 50, and because the mechanism of action is significantly different from intramuscular formulations, individuals who received intranasal influenza vaccination were also excluded. Incident AD was considered when there were more than two AD-related records (such as the ICD code for diagnosing AD or the pharmacy claims for the four AD drugs listed above). Absolute risk reduction (ARR) and relative risk (RR) were determined to assess the impact of the influenza vaccine on AD risk during the follow-up period.
In the primary analysis, influenza vaccination during the follow-up period was evaluated as zero vaccination and two doses of one or more influenza vaccinations. The secondary analysis considered the total number of influenza vaccinations during the retrospective study period. Primary analysis data was analyzed based on the average therapeutic effect of influenza vaccination treatment (ATT) values for AD risk, and secondary analysis data was analyzed by time-to-event analysis.
In addition, sensitivity analysis was performed by removing the ICD code for senile and non-specific dementia and expanding the study results from incident AD to ADRD (AD and related dementia). In addition, the lookback period and follow-up period were changed to 2 and 8 years, respectively, and the effect on the ATT value was evaluated considering individuals aged 75 and over (at the start of follow-up). In addition, Cox-type competitive risk regression modeling was used to calculate the subdistribution hazard ratio (sHR) to estimate the effect of influenza vaccination on the cumulative developmental function (CIF) of AD during the follow-up period. I did.
result
A total of 1,185,611 influenza vaccinated and 1,170,868 unvaccinated were identified and classified by PSM into 935,887 influenza vaccine recipient and non-recipient pairs. The average age of individuals was 73.7 years, most of whom (56.9%) were female and were followed for a median of 46 months. Of the matched individuals, 47,889 (5.1%) influenza vaccine recipients and 79,630 (8.5%) non-recipients developed incident AD during the follow-up period.
The values for RR, ARR, and the number required for treatment (NNT) were 0.6, 0.034, and 29.4, respectively. In the sensitivity analysis, excluding the ICD codes for senile dementia and non-specific dementia, the ARR and RR values were 0.02 and 0.65, respectively. The corresponding values obtained, including all ADRD codes, were 0.033 and 0.60, respectively.
The sHR values for the intramuscular influenza vaccination frequency and duration-influenza-vaccination interaction were 0.8 and 1.006, respectively. Similar to the primary ATT analysis with matched sample data, the time analysis to secondary events with mismatched sample data showed a negative correlation between influenza vaccination and AD risk.
Overall, the findings showed that influenza vaccination was associated with a 40% lower risk of developing AD in Americans over the age of 65. However, the underlying mechanism of this apparent immune protection needs further study. An association between influenza vaccination and symptom progression in patients with existing Alzheimer’s disease should also be evaluated.
The lead author of the study, Aviram S. Bukhbinder, said:
Influenza vaccination of the elderly has been found to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for several years. The strength of this preventive effect increased with the number of years a person was vaccinated with the flu vaccine each year. In other words, the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease was the lowest among those who consistently received the influenza vaccine each year.Future studies need to assess whether influenza vaccination is already associated with symptom progression in patients with Alzheimer’s disease... “
Also Paul. The lead author of the study, E. Schulz, MD concluded that:
We do not believe that the flu vaccine has a particular effect, as there is evidence that some vaccines may prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Instead, the immune system is complex, and we believe that some changes, such as pneumonia, may activate the immune system in ways that exacerbate Alzheimer’s disease. But other things that activate the immune system may do it in other ways-protecting against Alzheimer’s disease.Obviously, we have more to learn
How the immune system worsens or improves the consequences of this disease.. “
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220705/Influenza-vaccination-may-provide-protective-effect-against-Alzheimere28099s-disease.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jets make Bowness appointment official, become third head coach in era 2.0 July 6, 2022
- North India may see better cotton yarn purchases after July 10 July 6, 2022
- The new government will bring justice to the people of Maha: CM July 6, 2022
- Concerns about the development of 10-storey apartments overlooking the National War Memorial July 6, 2022
- Just eat a takeaway rocky deal July 6, 2022