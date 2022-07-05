After the case is confirmed, a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine and testing is heading to Travis County





The Austin Public Health Department is requesting the federal government for testing supplies and vaccines to address the potential for monkeypox epidemics in the area. Rare illnesses are caused by the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include fever, pain, chills, acne and blistering rashes. Contact with an infected person’s rash or body fluids can spread, for example, to clothing or bedding, long-term face-to-face contact, or from a pregnant person to a fetus. There are 12 confirmed cases Texas, Travis County.. Austin’s public health officials said five more people were estimated to be positive based on their symptoms, but they are waiting for test results. The first laboratory-identified case of monkeypox in the United States this year occurred on May 18 in Massachusetts. In just one and a half months National case According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it surged to 460. APH requested 1,000 additional test swabs to be received by mid-July. According to a department spokesman, a limited number of tests are “used for people who meet the CDC case definition with risk factors and symptoms of monkeypox.” CDC Expansion The case definition is that “anyone suspected of having monkeypox can be tested.” To improve access to tests, CDC has begun shipping tests Commercial Research InstituteIn addition to the State Public Health Institute.The White House statement Last week’s expansion is expected to provide faster test results as symptomatic individuals will have faster access to treatment and higher-risk contacts will be vaccinated in the early stages of the disease. I have. There are two FDA approved Monkeypox vaccine, One of them is missing. Second, do not use if you are pregnant, have weak immunity, or have certain skin conditions such as eczema. APH spokespersons expect the department to receive the vaccine within 24 hours of the request, but the CDC approves distribution on a case-by-case basis, depending on availability and distance to the infected. Said. The CDC expects 99% of people infected with the current virus strain to survive, but the symptoms can be painful and the rash can leave permanent scars. The disease can be more severe or fatal to people with weakened immunity, a history of eczema, pregnancy or lactation, or people under the age of eight.

