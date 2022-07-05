Skin patch test detects COVID-19 within 3 minutes





A rapid and reliable skin patch test enables detection of COVID-19 virus and other infectious pathogens within 3 minutes without the need for blood sampling. This convenience overcomes the current challenge of identifying infected people who dislike blood tests and may help limit the spread of pandemics. Details of the new test were published in a journal article on July 1, 2022. Scientific Reports title,”Detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM / IgG antibody using patch sensor with porous microneedles and paper-based immunoassay.. “ Asymptomatic individuals make up 16-38% of the SARS-CoV-2 infected population, making it difficult to identify infected individuals. The lack of convenient and sensitive tests to detect viruses in all individuals continues to limit the global response to pandemics. Primarily, SARS-CoV-2 is detected by RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) in cotton swab samples collected from the nose and throat. However, these tests require long detection times, high costs, specialized equipment and healthcare personnel, and cannot be performed in resource-constrained areas. Alternatively, COVID-19 infection is detected by an antibody test (immunoassay) using a blood sample collected from a finger puncture wound with a puncture device. These popular point-of-care options require gold nanoparticle-based test strips and carry the risk of cross-contamination and biohazard. Immunochromatographic tests that detect anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) can provide clinically relevant information about the course of COVID-19 infection, but are invasive. Blood sampling is a major obstacle. “To develop a minimally invasive detection assay that avoids these shortcomings, we considered the idea of ​​sampling and testing interstitial fluid in the epidermal and dermis layers of human skin,” said lead author Leilei Bao. The doctor says. Institute of Industrial Science, University of Tokyo. “Antibody levels in interstitial fluid are about 15-25% of those in blood, but anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM / IgG antibodies can be detected and interstitial fluid can act as a direct substitute for blood. There is sex. Sampling. “ “We have developed a biodegradable porous microneedle made of polylactic acid that sucks interstitial fluid from human skin,” said a professor at the Faculty of Mechanical and Biofunctional Systems at the University of Tokyo. The lead author, Dr. Kim Bom-jun, said. “Next, we constructed a paper-based immunoassay biosensor to detect SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies.” Skin interstitial fluid is a rich and accessible source of protein biomarkers, including antibodies. The authors prepared polylactic acid microspheres from a single emulsion to form continuous micropores, which were then heated at 180 ° C for 30 minutes to bond. They found that these microneedles made of emulsion droplets can effectively penetrate and extract interstitial fluid by the capillary effect from rat and pig skin used to model human skin. Demonstrated. The extracted interstitial fluid flows vertically into the attached nitrocellulose paper biosensor, where virus-specific antibodies are visually detected by a color-based reaction (colorimetric analysis). Researchers have detected low anti-SARS-CoV-2IgM and IgG levels of 3 and 7 ng / mL, respectively, using skin patch tests that demonstrate the benefits of this new method over lateral flow currently on the market. It shows that you can do it. Immunochromatography assay (LFIA). The 1.5 cm x 3.5 cm patch detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the interstitial fluid in a convenient, painless test within 3 minutes. The authors believe that the speed, safety, simplicity, convenience, and minimal invasiveness of a compact anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM / IgG biosensor device will lead to its widespread use. In addition to COVID-19, the authors claim that the device can be customized to quickly screen for a variety of infectious pathogens and provide complementary diagnostic tests.

