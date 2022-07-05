Most Americans have poor heart metabolism – The Hill

A story that can be understood at a glance Researchers evaluated Americans for five health factors, including blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, obesity, overweight, and obesity, and for heart-related disorders. They found that only 6.8% of the five indicators had excellent levels. In this study, researchers examined a sample of approximately 55,000 nationally representative people over the age of 20 from 1999 to 2018, focusing on five factors of health rather than the presence of illness.

Less than 7 percent of Americans have optimal cardiac metabolic health, According to new research..

Researchers at Tufts University evaluated Americans for five health factors, including blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, overweight, and obesity, and evaluated whether they had a heart-related illness. They found that only 6.8% of the five indicators had excellent levels.

“These numbers are stunning. In the United States, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, it is serious that less than 1 in 15 adults are in optimal cardiometabolic health. It’s a problem, “said Meghan O’Hearn, lead author of the study.

“This is a crisis for everyone, not just some of the population, so a complete overhaul of the healthcare system, food system, and built environment is needed.”

In this study, researchers examined a sample of approximately 55,000 nationally representative people over the age of 20 from 1999 to 2018, focusing on five factors of health rather than the presence of illness.

“We don’t just want to be free from illness,” O’Hearn continued. “We want to achieve optimal health and well-being.”

The team also discovered some important differences in health along the socio-economic, racial and gender lines. Researchers, for example, found that between 1999 and 2018, Mexican-Americans, other Hispanics, and non-Hispanic black-Americans had poor cardiovascular health, but non-Hispanic Caucasians. He pointed out that there was a slight increase between them.

“This is really a problem. Social determinants of health such as food and nutrition safety, social and community conditions, financial stability and structural racial discrimination are of different levels of education, race and ethnicity. It increases the risk of health problems for individuals, “said Darish Mosafarian, senior author of the study.

“This highlights other important work being done at Friedman School and Tufts University to better understand and address the root causes of malnutrition and health inequalities in the United States and around the world. ”

O’Hearn added that addressing this health crisis would require multiple sectors to come together to form a solution with the political will to make a difference.

“This is the health crisis we have been facing for some time,” O’Hearn said. “Now there are increasing economic, social and ethical demands to draw more attention to this issue.”

Another study using the American Heart Association’s new Life Essential 8 metric found that only one in five Americans Have ideal heart health.. Measurements of heart health included diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep time, weight index, blood lipids, blood sugar, and blood pressure, and determined overall cardiovascular health in adults.

Adult cardiovascular scores (range 1-100) are calculated by summing the sum of eight metrics and dividing by eight. A score of less than 50 indicates poor heart health, and a score of 50-79 means that a person is considered to be in moderate cardiovascular health. The rest are classified as in optimal health.

One study used data from the 2013-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to measure the heart health of more than 23,400 US adults and children without cardiovascular disease. We found that 80% of adults in the United States fall into the poor or moderate category.

The average health score for both adults and children was less than 66. Nearly 20% of adults in the United States had high cardiovascular health. 62.5 percent were classified as medium.

