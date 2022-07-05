What scientists found on the surface of a monkeypox patient’s room

According to a new study, scientists have detected monkeypox virus on the surface of two rooms.

Lead author Dominik Nörz wiped the surface of two rooms containing monkeypox patients in Germany and an adjacent anterior room where staff enter and exit personal protective equipment (PPE). The Survey results It was shown that there was viral contamination on all surfaces that the patient’s hands “touched directly”. Scientists have found the highest viral load on the surface of a patient’s toilet.

Cases of monkeypox continue to spread to at least 52 countries. Prior to the recent outbreak, monkeypox was usually recorded only in West Africa and Central Africa. Symptoms of the infection include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash on the body.

The virus was also detected in chairs frequently used by both patients, mobile phones of one patient, and fabrics of both patients. Contamination detected on the surface of the room is believed to be primarily due to the medical staff treating the patient. The highest level of the room was on the door handle of the cabinet in the first patient’s room.

It was also found at all contacts in the anterior chamber. However, only “traces” of viral DNA were found on the door of the hospital room.

Scientists are trying to identify the cause of the virus Spread rapidly During this outbreak. Monkeypox is understood to be transmitted primarily through direct physical contact with infected individuals. In recent outbreaks, scientists are studying other possible transmission routes.

This study shows that a secondary virus infection had occurred earlier.Study from Euro surveillance Previous highlights Outbreak of monkeypox In Africa, a nurse undressed a patient, took a blood sample, checked the patient’s temperature without proper PPE, and then became infected with the virus.

In another case reported in the United Kingdom, healthcare workers became ill after replacing “potentially contaminated bed linen” without proper PPE.

The authors of the study warn that there is no “clear data” on the viral load required to infect humans with monkeypox. However, it is assumed that much higher doses are needed than for other illnesses such as smallpox.

Studies show that even if viruses are found on the surface, it does not mean that touching them can cause infection.

“Prove that despite successful recovery of monkeypox virus from samples with high contamination of up to 105 cp / cm2 and a total of more than 106 copies, contact with these surfaces can result in infection. It’s not a thing. The status of clinical care for the two patients in our study has been observed so far, “the study states.

Contaminated surfaces can be infectious, adding that “it cannot be ruled out that contact with particularly damaged skin or mucous membranes can cause infection.”

Dr. Hugh Adler of the Department of Clinical Science at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine said: Newsweek This is “absolutely expected development”.

“Patients with widespread skin lesions admitted to the hospital are more likely to spread the most viruses in the environment. Patients with milder illnesses may have lower emissions. Not yet known,” Adler said. Said.

“As the author mentions, Monkeypox infection Previously it was associated with infected bed linen in inpatients, “he continued. Measures to be taken to prevent infection of home contacts.

Outside of highly contaminated areas (someone’s room, bedroom at home, etc.), I believe that the surface of the community is unlikely to be at high risk of infection, “Adler said. It is convenient and may improve / extend these guidelines over time. Many other laboratories in other countries are doing similar research to confirm / expand these findings.

Adler said the findings were not a source of concern, but merely “emphasized the importance of following public health guidelines.”

“This data is about a hospital room and can be transformed into a home environment (for example, someone’s bedroom while self-isolated), but this paper reports that monkeypox patients have a wider environment in the town / It does not mean that an infectious virus has been shed on the surface. “”