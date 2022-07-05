Deterioration of U.S. Cardiac Metabolism Health “Battery”; Disparity Continues for Over 20 Years



Source / Disclosure

The issuer:

Disclosure: Mozaffarian receives research funding from the Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and Vail Institute for Global Research, Beren Therapeutics, Calibrate, DayTwo, Elysium Health, Filtricine, Foodome, HumanCo, January Inc., Perfect Day, Seasonal and Small Organics. O’Hearn has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See Surveys for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.





Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio

Researchers have reported that the prevalence of optimal cardiac metabolism health in adults in the United States has declined over the past two decades, widening the gap in inequality based on age, gender, education, and race.

Optimal cardiac metabolism health Defined as optimal Obesity levelBlood glucose, blood lipids, blood pressure, and no history of clinical CVD, according to published data Journal of American College of Cardiology..



O’Hearn is a PhD candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University.





“From 2017 to 2018, only 6.8% of adults in the United States had good cardiometabolic health, down from 7.7% in 1999-2000, age, gender, education level, and people. There are differences depending on the species and race. ” Megan K. O’HearnMS, A PhD candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University, told Healio. “Diet is one of the main causes of unhealthy weight gain and low blood sugar levels, and the quality of the US diet is poor and worse. Therefore, these findings are not always surprising. It wasn’t, but we confirmed that there was an urgent need to reverse this trend. “

To better understand the health trends in cardiac metabolism in the United States, researchers used the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to determine optimal levels of obesity, blood glucose, blood lipids, BP and clinical CVD in more than 55,000 adults. I evaluated it.

Definition of optimal cardiac metabolism health

The optimal levels for each of the five components of cardiac metabolism health were:

Obesity: BMI <25 kg / m 2 Waist circumference <88 cm (female), <102 cm (male).

Waist circumference <88 cm (female), <102 cm (male). Blood glucose level: Fasting blood glucose level <100 mg / dL, HbA1c <5.7%, no diabetes drug taken.

Blood lipids: total cholesterol to HDL ratio <3.5: 1, not lipid lowering therapy.

Blood pressure: systolic blood pressure <120, diastolic blood pressure <80, not hypotensive therapy.When

Clinical CVD: No history of CHD, MI, HF or stroke.

In 2017-2018, 6.8% (95% CI, 5.4-8.1) of adults included in the analysis showed optimal cardiometabolic health and was defined as the optimal level for all five component lists, 1999- Decreased from the 2000 period (P In the case of a trend = .02).

The average number of optimal cardiac metabolic factors in 1999-2000 was 2.5 / 5 (95% CI, 2.4-2.6), while in 2017-2018 it was 2.2 / 5 (95% CI, 2.1-2.3). ) Has decreased. ..

The low-level mean number of each cardiometabolic factor did not change significantly.

“These numbers are stunning. In the United States, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, it is serious that less than 1 in 15 adults are in optimal cardiometabolic health. It’s a problem, “Ohan said in a press release issued by Tufts University. “This is a crisis for everyone, not just some of the population, so a complete overhaul of the healthcare system, food system and construction environment is needed.”

In 2017-2018, optimal cardiometabolic health was less common in adults aged 65 and older compared to adults aged 20-34 (0.4% vs. 15.3%), and in men compared to women. It was less common (3.1% vs 10.4%). , According to research.

Among the individual components of cardiac metabolism health, the greatest reduction in optimal levels was observed in steatosis, dropping from 33.8% to 24% and glucose from 59.4% to 36.9% ().P Each <.001 trend).

Optimal levels of blood lipids increased from 29.9% to 37%, and low levels of blood lipids decreased from 28.3% to 14.7% (P For trend <.001).

Optimal cardiac metabolism health inequalities

Researchers reported that blood pressure and clinical CVD over time were small.

In addition, researchers observed that the optimal cardiac metabolic health inequalities between 1999 and 2000 persisted and worsened based on age, gender, education, and race / ethnicity.

“This is really a problem. Due to social determinants of health such as food and nutrition safety, social and community conditions, economic stability and structural racial discrimination, different levels of education, race and ethnicity. Individuals are at increased risk of health problems. ” Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, MPH, DrPHA cardiologist and dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy, said in the release.

From 2017 to 2018, optimal cardiometabolic health prevalence was lower among less educated Americans (5% vs. 10.3%) compared to higher education, among Mexican adults in the United States. Among them was lower than that of Caucasian adults (3.2% vs. 8.4%). ..

“We can address the lack of health and well-being. Our findings support increasing evidence of the need for targeted clinical and public health strategies to improve the health of the population. This includes food interventions in medicine. Incentives and grants to make health foods more affordable. Consumer education on healthy diets. Healthier and more equitable food systems. The private sector’s involvement in promoting this, “Ohan told Healio. “We need to accelerate research efforts to understand the root causes of these conditions, the drivers of health inequalities, and the effectiveness of public health interventions and policies, but we are healthier and more equitable. I know that I can and must have a good food system. “

For more information:

Megan K. O’Hearn, MSYou can contact us at, [email protected]

reference: