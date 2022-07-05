Health
Deterioration of U.S. Cardiac Metabolism Health “Battery”; Disparity Continues for Over 20 Years
Source / Disclosure
The issuer:
Disclosure: Mozaffarian receives research funding from the Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and Vail Institute for Global Research, Beren Therapeutics, Calibrate, DayTwo, Elysium Health, Filtricine, Foodome, HumanCo, January Inc., Perfect Day, Seasonal and Small Organics. O’Hearn has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See Surveys for disclosure of relevant financial information for all other authors.
Researchers have reported that the prevalence of optimal cardiac metabolism health in adults in the United States has declined over the past two decades, widening the gap in inequality based on age, gender, education, and race.
Optimal cardiac metabolism health Defined as optimal Obesity levelBlood glucose, blood lipids, blood pressure, and no history of clinical CVD, according to published data Journal of American College of Cardiology..
“From 2017 to 2018, only 6.8% of adults in the United States had good cardiometabolic health, down from 7.7% in 1999-2000, age, gender, education level, and people. There are differences depending on the species and race. ” Megan K. O’HearnMS, A PhD candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University, told Healio. “Diet is one of the main causes of unhealthy weight gain and low blood sugar levels, and the quality of the US diet is poor and worse. Therefore, these findings are not always surprising. It wasn’t, but we confirmed that there was an urgent need to reverse this trend. “
To better understand the health trends in cardiac metabolism in the United States, researchers used the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to determine optimal levels of obesity, blood glucose, blood lipids, BP and clinical CVD in more than 55,000 adults. I evaluated it.
Definition of optimal cardiac metabolism health
The optimal levels for each of the five components of cardiac metabolism health were:
- Obesity: BMI <25 kg / m2Waist circumference <88 cm (female), <102 cm (male).
- Blood glucose level: Fasting blood glucose level <100 mg / dL, HbA1c <5.7%, no diabetes drug taken.
- Blood lipids: total cholesterol to HDL ratio <3.5: 1, not lipid lowering therapy.
- Blood pressure: systolic blood pressure <120, diastolic blood pressure <80, not hypotensive therapy.When
- Clinical CVD: No history of CHD, MI, HF or stroke.
In 2017-2018, 6.8% (95% CI, 5.4-8.1) of adults included in the analysis showed optimal cardiometabolic health and was defined as the optimal level for all five component lists, 1999- Decreased from the 2000 period (P In the case of a trend = .02).
The average number of optimal cardiac metabolic factors in 1999-2000 was 2.5 / 5 (95% CI, 2.4-2.6), while in 2017-2018 it was 2.2 / 5 (95% CI, 2.1-2.3). ) Has decreased. ..
The low-level mean number of each cardiometabolic factor did not change significantly.
“These numbers are stunning. In the United States, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, it is serious that less than 1 in 15 adults are in optimal cardiometabolic health. It’s a problem, “Ohan said in a press release issued by Tufts University. “This is a crisis for everyone, not just some of the population, so a complete overhaul of the healthcare system, food system and construction environment is needed.”
In 2017-2018, optimal cardiometabolic health was less common in adults aged 65 and older compared to adults aged 20-34 (0.4% vs. 15.3%), and in men compared to women. It was less common (3.1% vs 10.4%). , According to research.
Among the individual components of cardiac metabolism health, the greatest reduction in optimal levels was observed in steatosis, dropping from 33.8% to 24% and glucose from 59.4% to 36.9% ().P Each <.001 trend).
Optimal levels of blood lipids increased from 29.9% to 37%, and low levels of blood lipids decreased from 28.3% to 14.7% (P For trend <.001).
Optimal cardiac metabolism health inequalities
Researchers reported that blood pressure and clinical CVD over time were small.
In addition, researchers observed that the optimal cardiac metabolic health inequalities between 1999 and 2000 persisted and worsened based on age, gender, education, and race / ethnicity.
“This is really a problem. Due to social determinants of health such as food and nutrition safety, social and community conditions, economic stability and structural racial discrimination, different levels of education, race and ethnicity. Individuals are at increased risk of health problems. ” Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, MPH, DrPHA cardiologist and dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy, said in the release.
From 2017 to 2018, optimal cardiometabolic health prevalence was lower among less educated Americans (5% vs. 10.3%) compared to higher education, among Mexican adults in the United States. Among them was lower than that of Caucasian adults (3.2% vs. 8.4%). ..
“We can address the lack of health and well-being. Our findings support increasing evidence of the need for targeted clinical and public health strategies to improve the health of the population. This includes food interventions in medicine. Incentives and grants to make health foods more affordable. Consumer education on healthy diets. Healthier and more equitable food systems. The private sector’s involvement in promoting this, “Ohan told Healio. “We need to accelerate research efforts to understand the root causes of these conditions, the drivers of health inequalities, and the effectiveness of public health interventions and policies, but we are healthier and more equitable. I know that I can and must have a good food system. “
For more information:
Megan K. O’Hearn, MSYou can contact us at, [email protected]
reference:
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20220705/declines-in-us-cardiometabolic-health-striking-disparities-persist-over-2-decades
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ukraine has been accused of a missile attack on a Russian city – BBC News July 5, 2022
- The video shows the shootings at the July 4 parade as people flee the scene July 5, 2022
- Family sues elite Kitchener hockey school for alleged harassment and bullying July 5, 2022
- Google Analytics plugin for Grafana July 5, 2022
- Get ready for the reading challenge! July 5, 2022