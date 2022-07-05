First Case of Monkeypox Announced in Connecticut – Hartford Courant

The Connecticut Public Health Service has published the first case of monkeypox in a Connecticut resident.

The patient is a man between the ages of 40 and 49 and is a resident of New Haven County, officials said in a statement. The patient is isolated and not hospitalized. Other patient information will not be disclosed, officials said.

“DPH believes the incident poses a low risk to Connecticut residents,” said Manisha Jutani.

“The United States is currently experiencing an outbreak of monkeypox, and additional cases may occur in Connecticut in the coming weeks. Monkeypox can spread through close long-term contact with infected individuals.” Said Juthani. “This may include contact with skin lesions and body fluids, sharing of clothing and other materials used by infected individuals, and inhalation of respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Last month, the agency “raised awareness of monkeypox among high-risk populations, alerted and educated local health professionals, and notified local health departments throughout the state to monitor cases.” Said.

“For Connecticut residents who are worried about fever, glandular swelling, and new rashes, contact your healthcare provider for assessment,” the agency said.

Authorities said healthcare providers would need to call the DPH Epidemiology Program (860) 509-7994 to request a patient’s orthopox virus test at the State Public Health Institute.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs primarily in Central and West Africa. It was named because it was first identified in monkeys in the early 1950s. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 1970 during a period of intense efforts to eliminate smallpox.

The virus is closely associated with the smallpox virus, which was eradicated from the United States in the 1970s and was officially declared eradicated by the World Health Assembly in 1980.

“This is not an unknown virus. It is a well-understood pathogen and works as we expected,” UCLA Fielding said in a panel discussion hosted by the Yale University Global Health Institute last month. Dr. Henri Moan of the School of Public Health said. “Our African colleagues have seen monkeypox for some time in places where monkeypox is endemic. Now we are only looking at it on a larger scale. We are it. I know where it came from, but it’s always low on the priority list. Squeaky wheels get grease, but monkeypox wasn’t high enough on the list. “

Monkeypox virus is transmitted by contact with infected animal or human body fluids, including respiratory droplets, or by contact with substances contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox is most easily spread by infectious sores, scabs, or direct contact with body fluids, but it can also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Breaking news by chance Stay up to date on coronaviruses and other up-to-date news events happening throughout Connecticut

“Touch is the main way it spreads, but it can also spread through the propagation of droplets,” Roberts said. “The good news is that it doesn’t send as much as COVID. I’ve heard about the 6’15 minute contagious rule of COVID-19, but it seems to be 6’3 hours for monkeypox, so that’s really it. Requires long-term contact. “

The CDC also warns that it can be transmitted during intimate contact with people, such as during sex or during activities such as kissing, hugging, or touching.

The CDC estimated that the incubation period for monkeypox (time from infection to symptoms) is usually 7-4 days, but can range from 5-21 days.

“This can make it difficult to tell if someone is infected with the virus,” Roberts said last month. “But usually the symptoms start as fever and turn into a rash within a few days. It’s important to talk to your healthcare provider as soon as you start to have symptoms.”

Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and malaise. The main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes swelling of the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not. Within 1-3 days of the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, often starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

For more information on monkeypox, please visit: Monkeypox | Poxvirus | CDC

Please check for updates.