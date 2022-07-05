Health
The world’s first “pre-drinking pill” claims to stop alcohol hangovers & this is what we know
What if you enjoyed a fun night out with your friends without paying the price of a hangover, then wake up the chipper and get ready for the next morning’s brunch?
A new “pre-drinking pill” called Myrkl promises to help you realize that dream by breaking down the alcohol in your system during the night of drinking. The pill will probably save you from the alcohol debris that gives you a hangover and allow you to continue the next day without headaches.
New maker Myrkl Pill says it is the world’s first hangover prevention supplement. It also costs just £ 1 per tablet and doesn’t cost much to try.
According to Myrkl, all you have to do is take 2 tablets At least 1 hour before drinking. When you take them, the pills use some types of gut bacteria to break down the alcohol in your system so that your liver doesn’t have to do it for you.
Myrkl claims that the pill can zapping up to 70% of the alcohol in the body after 60 minutes and turning it into harmless water and carbon dioxide.
But the big question is whether it actually works.
Myrkl claims that the pill was “independently clinically tested”, Clinical trials It is quoted as funded by a parent company involving 24 people.
For comparison, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should look 3 round trial Before approving the drug, it means data for at least 1,000 people.
However, Myrkl is currently sold as a supplement and is sold in the UK and Europe, so it is not trying to jump over these FDA hoops. They say the pills will be available for purchase in Canada and the United States by the end of the year.
The Telegraph The UK pharmacy reports that it refuses to stock it, so the only way to get it is to buy a bottle of 30 tablets online.
Myrkl states that Swedish scientists invented this concept in 1990 and have completed and scientifically tested it in the last 30 years. The website contains anonymous testimony that calls it a “game changer” and a “must hub,” but findings weren’t available there on Tuesday morning.
We asked Myrkl if there was any other scientific data or information about the side effects to share. They brought us back to the previous trial.
Myrkl does not claim to be a magical pill that can completely correct a hangover. Instead, it encourages people to take moderately and lead a healthy lifestyle, even when using the pill.
The purpose of the pill is to help “normal moderate drinkers wake up in the best mood the next day,” Myrkl CEO Hokan Magnuson said in a news release.
“The easiest way to avoid the symptoms of a hangover is to drink responsibly,” the company said. Website.. “It’s not suitable, Reduce The effects of excessive drinking. “
In other words, Myrkl tablets are intended to be supplements, not miraculous tablets for heavy drinking nights.
The images on the cover of this article are used for illustration purposes only.
Sources
2/ https://www.narcity.com/pre-drinking-pill-stop-alcohol-hangovers-myrkl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
