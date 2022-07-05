CT patients were infected for 471 days and evolved three new strains – NBC New York





Connecticut cancer patients were chronically infected COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) A new study by researchers at Yale University found that at least three different strains of virus in the bloodstream evolved during at least 471 consecutive days. As South African scientists speculated last year that Omicron variants may have come from people with chronic illness, this report highlights the potential for immunocompromised people to serve as hosts for the evolution of COVID. I am. The unpeer-reviewed preprint study was led by Yale University scientists in collaboration with teams in Australia and North Carolina. Published online on Saturday.. https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/top-ny-doctor-new-covid-wave-is-starting-with-the-worst-version-of-omicron/3752858/ According to the author, regular monitoring of COVID mutants detected a strain known as B.1.517 in Connecticut. This was after it was rarely seen all over the world. Subsequent follow-up returned to a person with lymphoma in his 60s. Patients were first COVID positive in November 2020 and remained virus positive until at least March of this year. “Patients continue to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 for 471 days, counting from the initial diagnosis,” the author writes. (They also noticed that the patient had mild symptoms for several days when he was first diagnosed and was otherwise fine.) However, it was not only the persistent infection that caught their attention, but the fact that the virus evolved rapidly in the patient’s body over time, emerging three different new strains. Using patient testing and advanced data analysis in a global database, the authors conclude that the virus may be evolving within a patient twice as fast as the general population. “These findings indicate that this chronic infection resulted in accelerated SARS-CoV-2.

“Mechanisms that potentially contribute to the emergence of genetically diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants, including evolution and divergence, omicrons, deltas, and alpha,” they wrote. Among the mutants that evolved in the patient, the authors said, “(These) different genotypes appeared to appear within the first 3 months of infection, but new genotypes were detected almost 10 months later. It suggests that multiple novel variants may appear at the same time. ” And it can spread from individuals with the same immunodeficiency over a longer sampling period. “

