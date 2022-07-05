Future dose increases – NBC New York





New York City’s new monkeypox infections have increased by 28% since last Friday, city health officials said Tuesday. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Health is currently tweeting 111 cases, compared to 87 cases last Friday. Last week, the cases doubled completely. The city launched a surprise vaccine clinic last month, but it lasted only a few hours before there were enough vaccines to handle the walk-in. However, the situation may improve soon. “The dose of monkeypox vaccine is expected to increase in the next few days and will soon be available for booking,” the city tweeted. We anticipate that the dose of monkeypox vaccine will increase in the next few days and will soon be available for appointment. Check our website for the latest information. https://t.co/hR9Yuw1w2G — Nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 5, 2022 Monkeypox is contagious and rare in the United States, but health officials say the risk to the general public is very low. And this is not COVID again. In contrast to the early days of the COVID pandemic, there are already multiple vaccines that act against the monkeypox-causing orthopox virus when there is no effective treatment. Again, the only problem is ensuring adequate supply. How do you catch monkeypox? The CDC has issued new monkeypox guidance The number of suspected cases nationwide has skyrocketed, showing the largest outbreak of monkeypox in the United States, usually confined to other continents. While The CDC says the risk to the general public remains lowPeople are encouraged to avoid close contact with sick people, including skin and genital lesions, and with sick and dead animals. People with unexplained skin rashes or lesions should contact their healthcare provider for guidance. We also recommend that you do not eat meat from wild hunting meat or use products from African wildlife (creams, powders, lotions, etc.). What is Monkeypox? Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 and was named after an outbreak in a monkey colony that had been bred for research. (What you need to know about monkeypox.) The first human case was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. The Democratic Republic of the Congo still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it was found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone. Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of smallpox, but mild. CDC says.. It manifests as a flu-like illness with swollen lymph nodes and a rash on the face and body. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and malaise. Monkeypox also causes swelling of the lymph nodes, but smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days. CDC Encourages US healthcare providers to pay attention to patients with rashes Consistent with monkeypoxRegardless of whether they have traveled or are at particular risk of monkeypox. Learn more about travel notifications.

