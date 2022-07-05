NB recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, increasing cases and hospitalizations

Four more New Brunswick residents died of COVID-19 last week, increasing hospitalizations for the virus and nearly doubling the number of new positive cases, according to figures released Tuesday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the state’s chief health officer, said the increase is likely.

“That’s what it looks like,” she said, noting that BC and Ottawa both announced on Monday that they were experiencing a new wave.

“We are still analyzing the data,” Russell said. “We will know more in the next week.

“In the meantime, the message is really about any dose you are eligible for, get it.”

According to a COVID Watch report, recent deaths include four people in their 80s. Two are in Zone 1 of the Moncton area, one is in Zone 2 of the St. John area, and the other is in Zone 5 of the Campbellton area.

New Brunswick has currently recorded 429 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 surged from 6 last week to 22 between June 26th and July 2nd.

Children under the age of 10 are in new enrollment. Others include 1 in their 40s, 4 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 4 in their 70s, 8 in their 80s, and 1 in their 90s.

50 people with COVID at the hospital

According to the state, the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID has increased from 15 to 19 including those in need of intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Horizon and Vitalite medical networks say that as of Saturday, there were 50 COVID patients, four of whom needed intensive care.

Unlike states that only include patients admitted with COVID, Horizon and Vitalité were first admitted for another reason and later tested positive for the virus on weekly COVID dashboard updates. Patients are also included.

Horizon had 36 active COVID-19 infections, including 3 in the intensive care unit as of Saturday, but 24 and 1 in last week’s report.

Case distribution includes:

Moncton area, Zone 1-5.

St. John region, Zone 2-17.

Fredericton Region, Zone 3-12.

Miramichi area, Zone 7-2.

The dashboard does not show details about which hospital the patient is in.

vitality As of Saturday, 14 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, twice as many as a week ago, including those requiring intensive care.

There are five patients at Tracaddy Hospital, three at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton, one of whom is receiving intensive care. On the other hand, 2 each for Edmundston Regional Hospital, Campbellton Regional Hospital, and Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bassert.

Vaccination rate has not changed

According to the state, the highest part of COVID-19 hospitalization continues among people between the ages of 60 and 79.

“Individuals who are not vaccinated continue to have the highest hospitalization rates for COVID-19 and death,” the report said.

Last week, the number of eligible New Brunswick citizens (80, 160, and 375, respectively) who rolled up their sleeves for the first, second, or booster effect was too low to curb vaccination rates.

A total of 93.3% received one dose, 88.2% received two doses, and 52.8% received booster immunity.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the state’s chief health doctor, said the more contagious Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 are “steadily increasing” in New Brunswick. (Ed Hunter / CBC)

However, Russell said the fourth dose was increased.

“We see some positive increases, such as a 2.6% increase in the 50+ group and a 5.1% increase in the 70+ group. Therefore, a total of 15,000 people [their fourth dose] last week. That is wonderful. I want to see more. “

1,915 new cases

Last week, a total of 1,915 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, starting with 1,025.

Most of the new cases (769) are in Zone 2 of the St. John region, where the Memorial Cup Major Junior Hockey Championships were held last week.To reach the climax Celebration parade And thousands of fans lined up on the streets of uptown St. John.

The 12-day event also included a Bash on the Bay Music Festival at the new Waterfront Container Village, a speaker series at Market Square, a ball hockey tournament, and a bike rodeo.

Of the new cases, 768 were confirmed in the PCR lab test (up from 484) and 1,147 were self-reported by those who tested positive on the rapid test (up from 541).

Compared to 3,755 in the previous report, 3,793 PCR tests were performed during the report period.

Currently, there are 657 to 966 PCR-confirmed active cases across the state.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 remains the major strain in the state, accounting for 53% of the latest random samples submitted for sequencing, while Omicron subvariant BA.5 represents 33%. Meanwhile, the Omicron subvariant continues to grow steadily. BA.4 accounted for 14% of the sample.

Occurrence, staffing, occupancy

In Horizon, eight hospital units have COVID-19 outbreaks, up from four a week ago. Two in Zone 1 of the Moncton region, five in Zone 2 of the St. John region, and one in Zone 3 of the Fredericton region.

Moncton Hospital Medical Surgery Intensive Care Unit and Adult Psychiatric Unit 3200.

Family Medical Unit 5CS, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, and Rehabilitation Unit 4CS at St. John Regional Hospital.

Sussex Health Center Family Medical Unit South Wing.

Geriatrics Evaluation Unit, Geriatrics Emergency Management, 5th floor, St. Joseph Hospital.

Rehabilitation unit 3NE at Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

According to the dashboard, Vitalité has no units with COVID.

The number of health care workers after a positive COVID-19 test or after contact with a positive case continues to grow from 118 to 182.

Horizon has 100 absenteeism, which will be displayed on the dashboard.

Vitalité has 82 workers. Zone 1 in the Moncton region has the largest share at 34, followed by Zone 6 in the Bassert region at 29, Zone 5 in the Campbellton region at 11, and Zone 4 in the Edmanston region at 8.

According to figures provided by spokeswoman Chris McDavid, Horizon has one hospital that exceeds its capacity. The Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville has a bed occupancy of 108%.

Vitalité has five hospitals, two of which are COVID patients.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton has a capacity of 106% for 3 COVID patients and the Tracaddy Hospital has a capacity of 105% for 5 COVID patients.

The Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital in the caraquet has the highest bed occupancy rate of 150% in the absence of COVID patients.

In New Brunswick, 68,493 COVIDs have been identified since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 67,098 are believed to have been resolved so far.