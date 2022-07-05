COVID-19 The third leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021











The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio In the first 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease accounted for 1 in 8 deaths and was the third leading cause of death in the United States. JAMA Internal Medicine. Dr. Meredith S. ShieldsMHS, Principal Researcher and Colleagues in the Department of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute will be in 2020 and Provisional CDC data for 2021.. From March 2020 to October 2021, they discovered that COVID-19 was one of the top five causes of death for all age groups over the age of 15.

Data obtained from Shiels MS et al. JAMA Intern Med. 2022; doi: 10.1001 / jamainternmed.2022.2476.



Overall, the main cause of death during this period was heart disease (20.1%), followed by cancer (17.5%), COVID-19 (12.2%), accidents (6.2%), and stroke (4.7%). .. Data by age were different in the first and second years of the pandemic. In 2020, COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death between the ages of 45 and 54 and the fifth leading cause of death between the ages of 35 and 44, but has jumped to become the leading and second leading cause of death in these age groups. .. 2021. Among adults aged 85 and over, COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death (12.8%) in 2020 and the third leading cause of death (8.9%) in 2021. Researchers write that targeted vaccination efforts may have reduced COVID-19 mortality in this group. While these data specifically focus on direct COVID-19 mortality, Shiels et al. Showed deaths from heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, stroke, and accidents, making the pandemic indirect to other causes of death in the United States. It is written that it may have had an impact. It increased from 2019 to 2020. “The potential explanation is the fear of accessing healthcare, or the false attribution of COVID-19’s death to other causes,” they write. According to researchers, the effects of pandemics on other causes of death may be seen in the coming years.Evidence suggests that it resulted Millions of cancer screenings missed or canceled in the United StatesThis can lead to a future increase in cancer deaths. reference: COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in both 2020 and 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/957609.. Published July 5, 2022. Accessed July 5, 2022.

Shiels MS, et al. JAMA Intern Med.. 2022; doi: 10.1001 / jamainternmed.2022.2476.

