



Wuxi, China — Are you a “weekend warrior” who packs all physical activity into a day or two? no problem! According to new research, this type of lifestyle promotes health as much as exercising every day. International teams have found that people who do all the exercise in one or two sessions over the weekend reduce the risk of premature death as much as their peers who spread the exercise throughout the week. Both groups are less likely to succumb to cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and other illnesses than couch potatoes. “The results of this large prospective cohort study show that individuals engaged in active patterns of physical activity, whether weekend warriors or regularly active, are more likely than inactive individuals to cause all. It suggests a low mortality rate by cause, “the researchers write. JAMA Internal Medicine.. How long do you need to exercise? When the team calculated the total amount of exercise, the results were similar for all illnesses.Experts at least Medium 150 minutes Or if you are 18-64 years old, 75 minutes of strenuous exercise. Therefore, a person can meet these guidelines by walking fast for 30 minutes 5 days a week or jogging for 1 hour and 15 minutes once a week. The findings are based on more than 350,000 adults in the United States who have been followed on average for over a decade. Of the nearly 22,000 deaths, weekend warriors died 8% less and weekend warriors 15% less. People who are active on a regular basis. “Participants who are regularly active with weekend warriors have found that all causes and cause-specific mortality rates are similar. This is because of the same amount of physical activity. It suggests that expanding it to more days or concentrating on fewer days may not affect mortality results, “reports the study’s authors. Result is, I have a hard time finding time to exercisee At work or family responsibility. They may find it easier to adapt seizures with less physical activity to a busy lifestyle. “Does the recommended level of weekly physical activity in one or two sessions (weekend warriors) and three or more sessions (regular activities) affect mortality?” The research team asks. increase. “This large prospective cohort study of 350,978 adults in the United States found no significant difference in mortality between weekend warriors and regularly active participants. Active participants (both weekend warriors and regularly active) had lower mortality rates by cause and cause, compared to inactive participants, “the researchers continued. There is. “Adults with moderate to intense physical activity (or 75 minutes of intense activity) of 150 minutes or more per week may experience similar health benefits regardless of whether the session is spread throughout the week. there is Focus on weekends.. “ Exercise as much as you can The international team Weekend warrior And other physical activity patterns and all causes, cardiovascular disease, and death from cancer. “The results of this large prospective cohort study are: Regular physical activity It is associated with a lower risk of all causes and mortality by cause compared to lack of exercise, “the researchers conclude. “Most importantly, these findings show no significant difference in health benefits, whether the recommended amount of moderate to intense physical activity is dispersed in a week or concentrated on fewer days. It suggests that there is a possibility. These findings are important for people who have few opportunities for daily or regular physical activity on weekdays. “ Mark Waghorn, writer of South West News Service, contributed to this report.

