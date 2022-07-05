Health
Symptoms of Lyme Disease-What Does Lyme Disease Look Like?
If you like spending the summer outdoors, you probably know the importance of checking for ticks yourself later. And if you live in a particular area of the country, Lyme disease Very likely on your radar.
However, knowing that you can get Lyme disease from tick bites and knowing the actual symptoms you should be aware of are two different things. So what are the symptoms of Lyme disease to look for? Here’s what you need to know:
What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?
Lyme disease can cause a variety of symptoms Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and depending on how long you have been infected, you may experience different signs of illness. These are the most common symptoms that can surface 3 to 30 days after being bitten by a tick, CDC said.
- heat
- cold
- headache
- Malaise
- Muscle and joint pain
- Swelling of the lymph nodes
- Erythema miguran rash (also known as bullseye rash)
According to the CDC, the following symptoms can occur days to months after infection:
- Severe headache and stiff shoulders
- Rash on other parts of the body
- Facial nerve paralysis
- Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling
- Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones
- Palpitations or arrhythmias (called lime carditis)
- Episodes of dizziness and shortness of breath
- Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord
- Neuralgia
- Pain, numbness, or tingling in shooting on the hands and feet
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease is a tick-borne disease that is usually caused by bacteria. Borrelia burgundle ferri, According to the CDC. It is transmitted to people through a bit of infected black-footed mites.
If left untreated, Lyme disease can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.
How can you tell if you have Lyme disease or something else?
Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose given that the symptoms can mimic the symptoms of other illnesses, says Thomas Russo Medicine, Professor and Head of Infectious Diseases at New York State University Buffalo. The doctor says. “If you have a classic rash, you can probably guess that you have Lyme disease,” says Dr. Russo. “But not all symptoms are classic, and Lyme disease can mimic a variety of other things.”
Still, doctors can order blood tests, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests to look for antibodies. B. Burgdorferi In your blood Mayo Clinic To tell. According to the Mayo Clinic, another blood test, usually called a Western blot test, is done to confirm the diagnosis.
How is Lyme disease treated?
Lyme disease is usually treated with a 10-14 day course of either doxycycline, amoxicillin, or cefuroxime antibiotics. CDC To tell.
The CDC states that if you develop more serious complications such as Lyme disease or neurological symptoms, you may need to administer antibiotics via IV.
How much do you need to worry about Lyme disease?
Mites carrying Lyme disease have been found in the eastern half of the United States. CDC.. Therefore, if you live in the area and are bitten by a tick, at least your radar should have symptoms of Lyme disease. Michael Jim RingMD, Director of the Wilderness and Travel Medicine Center of Mercy Medical Center and co-author of the book, A healthy trip.
But Dr. Jimling says don’t panic if you get bitten. “If you’re pretty sure you’ve been bitten by a tick and it’s been going on for less than 36 hours, I wouldn’t be overly worried,” he says.
Amesh A. Adalha, MD, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center agrees.
“Lyme disease is not immediately transmitted,” he says. “In order for ticks to infect, it takes about 48-72 hours for the ticks to adhere, so you don’t have to worry about just chewing the ticks without sticking them for a long time.”
When to call your doctor
If you’re bitten by a tick and have symptoms of Lyme disease, it’s important to contact your doctor as soon as possible, says Dr. Russo. The same is true if you have symptoms of Lyme disease but don’t know if you’ve been bitten by a tick recently, he says.
And if you happen to find a tick on you and don’t know how long it’s been on, Dr. Zimring recommends calling your doctor as well. They can give you a prophylactic dose of antibiotics to try to reduce your risk of developing Lyme disease if you act quickly, he says.
This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.
Sources
2/ https://www.prevention.com/health/a40514257/lyme-disease-symptoms-tips/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prachi Desai Reveals She Was Recently Told She Was “Too Pretty” For A Role July 5, 2022
- The world’s first “pre-drinking pill” claims to stop alcohol hangovers & this is what we know July 5, 2022
- First Case of Monkeypox Announced in Connecticut – Hartford Courant July 5, 2022
- Bayern Munich defends controversial sponsorship with Qatar | World News July 5, 2022
- Alpine avalanche leaves 7 dead, 13 missing in Italy | THE INTERNATIONAL July 5, 2022