Symptoms of Lyme Disease-What Does Lyme Disease Look Like?

If you like spending the summer outdoors, you probably know the importance of checking for ticks yourself later. And if you live in a particular area of ​​the country, Lyme disease Very likely on your radar.

However, knowing that you can get Lyme disease from tick bites and knowing the actual symptoms you should be aware of are two different things. So what are the symptoms of Lyme disease to look for? Here’s what you need to know:

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

Lyme disease can cause a variety of symptoms Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and depending on how long you have been infected, you may experience different signs of illness. These are the most common symptoms that can surface 3 to 30 days after being bitten by a tick, CDC said.

heat

cold

headache

Malaise

Muscle and joint pain

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Erythema miguran rash (also known as bullseye rash)

According to the CDC, the following symptoms can occur days to months after infection:

Severe headache and stiff shoulders

Rash on other parts of the body

Facial nerve paralysis

Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling

Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones

Palpitations or arrhythmias (called lime carditis)

Episodes of dizziness and shortness of breath

Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord

Neuralgia

Pain, numbness, or tingling in shooting on the hands and feet

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is a tick-borne disease that is usually caused by bacteria. Borrelia burgundle ferri, According to the CDC. It is transmitted to people through a bit of infected black-footed mites.

If left untreated, Lyme disease can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

How can you tell if you have Lyme disease or something else?

Lyme disease can be difficult to diagnose given that the symptoms can mimic the symptoms of other illnesses, says Thomas Russo Medicine, Professor and Head of Infectious Diseases at New York State University Buffalo. The doctor says. “If you have a classic rash, you can probably guess that you have Lyme disease,” says Dr. Russo. “But not all symptoms are classic, and Lyme disease can mimic a variety of other things.”

Still, doctors can order blood tests, including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests to look for antibodies. B. Burgdorferi In your blood Mayo Clinic To tell. According to the Mayo Clinic, another blood test, usually called a Western blot test, is done to confirm the diagnosis.

How is Lyme disease treated?

Lyme disease is usually treated with a 10-14 day course of either doxycycline, amoxicillin, or cefuroxime antibiotics. CDC To tell.

The CDC states that if you develop more serious complications such as Lyme disease or neurological symptoms, you may need to administer antibiotics via IV.

How much do you need to worry about Lyme disease?

Mites carrying Lyme disease have been found in the eastern half of the United States. CDC.. Therefore, if you live in the area and are bitten by a tick, at least your radar should have symptoms of Lyme disease. Michael Jim RingMD, Director of the Wilderness and Travel Medicine Center of Mercy Medical Center and co-author of the book, A healthy trip.

But Dr. Jimling says don’t panic if you get bitten. “If you’re pretty sure you’ve been bitten by a tick and it’s been going on for less than 36 hours, I wouldn’t be overly worried,” he says.

Amesh A. Adalha, MD, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center agrees.

“Lyme disease is not immediately transmitted,” he says. “In order for ticks to infect, it takes about 48-72 hours for the ticks to adhere, so you don’t have to worry about just chewing the ticks without sticking them for a long time.”

When to call your doctor

If you’re bitten by a tick and have symptoms of Lyme disease, it’s important to contact your doctor as soon as possible, says Dr. Russo. The same is true if you have symptoms of Lyme disease but don’t know if you’ve been bitten by a tick recently, he says.

And if you happen to find a tick on you and don’t know how long it’s been on, Dr. Zimring recommends calling your doctor as well. They can give you a prophylactic dose of antibiotics to try to reduce your risk of developing Lyme disease if you act quickly, he says.

