Researchers investigate how diet and feeding patterns affect gut microbiota





An estimated 500 to 1,000 bacterial species are present in each person’s intestine, perhaps counting as 100,000 trillion microorganisms. In a new treatise published on July 5, 2022 Cell reportResearchers at the University of California, San Diego Medical School used a mouse model to investigate how diet and feeding patterns affect these gut microbiota-; and especially obesity and type 2 diabetes. Host health with. In both mice and men, the ileum is the last part of the small intestine and connects to the cecum, the first part of the large intestine. In the ileum, nutrients are extracted from liquefied foods. In the cecum, which marks the beginning of the colon, the process of extracting water begins. Both processes are complex and dynamic, and from the type of food consumed, when and when their presence and behavior help determine digestion, nutrient absorption, vitamin synthesis, and immune system development, intestinal microbial residents. It is greatly influenced by the factors leading up to. It is important to recognize that the gut microbiota is constantly changing based not only on what we eat, but also on time of day. “

Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD, Senior Research Author, Associate Professor at UC San Diego Medical Center and Gastroenterologist at UC San Diego Health “Most researchers take snapshots of this constantly changing environment, making it difficult to understand what’s happening in the gut. In this study, like a movie, 1 Taking multiple snapshots throughout the day is trying to better understand the method. Food and the microflora interact to affect weight gain and diabetes. “And what we have learned is that the cyclical changes in the gut flora help the circadian clock, regulate and control glucose, cholesterol and buty acid, and help the overall metabolic health, so it is very healthy. Is important to. “ In a recent study, Zarrinpar et al. Further elucidate the effects and interactions of these factors, especially in terms of the ileum and its unique functions associated with digestion and absorption. Specifically, how diet-induced obesity (DIO) and time-limited feeding (TRF) alter the composition and transcriptome of the ileal microflora in a mouse model (the protein-encoding portion of the organism’s genome). I checked. In the mouse model, researchers found that the lack of DIO and TRF (mice can eat as much as they want) disrupts the rhythm of the gut microbiota and the signaling pathways that help regulate the gut clock. I found it to bring. In other words, the mouse became fat and unhealthy. “It’s interesting that TRF’s restriction of food access works not only through the recovery of affected patterns in unhealthy conditions, but also through new pathways,” said Ana, a postdoctoral researcher in Zarrinpar’s lab. Dr. Carolina Dantas Machado said. “These findings highlight the effects of diet and time-limited feeding patterns on maintaining a healthy gut flora, which regulate the circadian rhythms that govern metabolic health,” Zalymper said. Said. “This is a very complex relationship between the microbial flora and the host, the former helping to determine gastrointestinal function and health in the latter.” According to the authors, their study is about future studies, especially how the intestine works, or how the drug acts on intestinal function depending on the state of the microflora at a particular time or time. You can give information to the survey. sauce: University of California San Diego Medical College Journal reference: Machado, ACD, et al. (2022) Diet and feeding patterns regulate the daytime dynamics of the ileal microflora and transcriptome. Cell report. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111008..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220705/Researchers-explore-how-diet-and-feeding-patterns-affect-intestinal-microbes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos