Vaccine vs. Innate Immunity: How protected are you after being infected with COVID-19?





There is a general misconception that once infected with COVID-19 through a pandemic, the immune system builds its own innate immunity and prevents it from becoming infected with COVID-19 in the future. This is why many people choose not to receive COVID-19 booster shots, even months after their last illness with COVID-19 symptoms. The human immune system builds some immunity after the virus is introduced into the body, but when fighting a cunning virus like SARS-CoV-2, the ability of the human immune system is limited. How to circumvent the defenses of the human immune system. When functioning normally, the immune system identifies and recycles certain unused defense cells once the infection has been cleared and after it serves its purpose. In other words, innate immunity declines over time and as the virus mutates into new variants. Innate immunity is currently thought to be strong for the first 90 days after infection, but contact with different variants of SARS-CoV-2 can lead to reinfection with COVID-19. The original infection. According to John Hopkins Medicine, the coronavirus is now mutated more than 50 times in the two years we spent on a pandemic. Due to the changes and mutations COVID-19 has experienced in the last two years of the pandemic, the mRNA vaccine is more effective in stimulating a stronger immune response than infecting SARS-CoV-2. Innate immunity vs. mRNA vaccine-induced immunity Innate immunity is the response that occurs in our body when we encounter bacteria and viruses and our body produces cells called antibodies. These antibodies can “remember” certain bacteria and detect their presence when they return to the body. The mRNA vaccine is designed to stimulate a strong immune response against all current variants of SARS-CoV-2, even if the level of protection varies when the virus mutates to a new variant. Immunity from infection is only effective against variants that infect an individual and increases the risk of infection with future variants. Vaccination-induced immunity provides stronger and broader protection than innate immunity. That said, all forms of immunity have diminished over time. Therefore, an additional immune dose of mRNA vaccine is recommended for all eligible individuals. See this European Disease Control Center video for more information. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/publications-data/video-how-do-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-work Pitkin County continues to encourage support to protect itself and others from future infections with COVID-19. Learn more about where additional doses are available this summer. here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine-vs-natural-immunity-how-protected-are-you-after-you-catch-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos