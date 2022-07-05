Health
Benzene and Leukemia: Cancer Risk, Source of Exposure
Benzene Most commonly used US chemicals. It is a natural ingredient in crude oil and is also used in the production of plastics, rubber, pesticides and other chemicals.
You may be exposed to benzene by touching or inhaling chemicals. Benzene evaporates when it comes in contact with oxygen. This makes it easy to inhale chemicals.
The harmful effects of benzene are well known. The link between benzene and cancer has been scientifically proven, and benzene is classified as a carcinogen by major health agencies around the world, including:
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the relationship between benzene and leukemia.
leukemia It is a blood cancer that begins in the cells of the body that make up the blood. This includes cells of the bone marrow and lymphatic system.
Prolonged exposure to benzene can harm bone marrow and blood cells. Exposure to benzene, known as a carcinogen, can cause abnormalities in the DNA that controls the development of blood cells in the bone marrow.
This, in turn, can damage your immune system and increase your risk of developing leukemia.
Benzene is a colorless chemical that is formed by natural and artificial processes such as volcanoes and wildfires.
Benzene is a natural component of crude oil, the main source of benzene today. Since benzene is contained in crude oil, it is also contained in gasoline and automobile exhaust gas.
Cigarette smoke Common source of benzene, Because chemicals are released when cigarettes are burned.Nonsmokers can also be exposed to benzene when inhaled Indirect smoking..But on average, smokers inhale 10 times that of benzene Every day than non-smokers.
Benzene is also commonly used as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and is frequently used in the manufacture of products such as:
- plastic
- Rubber
- lubricant
- soap
- Pesticides
- Other chemicals
People who work in environments that manufacture benzene products are at the highest risk of exposure. This includes people working in chemical plants, refineries, and plastic or rubber manufacturing.
Federal regulations limit the amount of benzene that workers may be exposed to. Facilities that manufacture benzene products are inspected to ensure they meet safety standards.
Similarly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the amount of benzene allowed in products. Products that exceed the limits set by the FDA are considered unsafe and are not permitted for sale in the United States.
Benzene is dangerous. High levels are known to cause short-term and long-term health effects. Exposure to very high levels of benzene can be fatal.
The short-term health effects of benzene are:
The long-term health effects of benzene are:
Talk to your doctor if you think you have been exposed to benzene. Even in the absence of side effects, it is helpful for doctors to know if they have been exposed to benzene, especially for long periods of time.
Benzene levels in the body can be measured by blood tests, urine samples, and respiratory tests. This is unpredictable for long-term health effects, but it does tell you if you have been exposed.
You can use this knowledge to carefully monitor and monitor your health. Symptoms of AMLlike that:
- Frequent infections
- Malaise
- heat
- Dyspnea
- Night sweats
- Unintentional weight loss
- Bone pain
- Joint pain
- Flat red or purple spots on the skin
- Frequent bleeding and bruises
- Tummy bloating and pain
- Swollen or soft glands in the neck, armpits, or pelvic area
There are several ways to limit exposure to benzene.
- If you smoke Consider quitting
- Avoid cigarette smoke
- Do not touch gasoline when pumping gas
- Carefully pump gas to limit exposure to gasoline smoke
- Do not inhale smoke from the engine of an idling car
- Limit exposure to smoke from potential home chemicals, such as paints and solvents
- Ensure that products such as paints and solvents are used in well-ventilated areas
- If exposed to benzene at work, wear personal protective equipment such as masks and safety goggles
Benzene is classified as a toxin and a carcinogen because of its known health effects. Benzene has short-term and long-term effects. It can even be fatal when exposed to very large doses.
Long-term exposure to benzene can damage the bone marrow and the way the body makes certain types of white blood cells. Studies show that long-term exposure to benzene is associated with an increased risk of leukemia, especially AML.
If you think you have been exposed to benzene for a long time, it is advisable to consult your doctor. They can test if you have been exposed to this chemical.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/leukemia/benzene-leukemia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- A rainbow mural celebrating the NHS Day presented at Coventry July 5, 2022
- Michael Jordan is the NBA 2K23 video game cover athlete July 5, 2022
- Exercising only on weekends is as healthy as exercising every day July 5, 2022
- COVID-19 The third leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021 July 5, 2022
- NB recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, increasing cases and hospitalizations July 5, 2022