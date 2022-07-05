Benzene and Leukemia: Cancer Risk, Source of Exposure

Benzene Most commonly used US chemicals. It is a natural ingredient in crude oil and is also used in the production of plastics, rubber, pesticides and other chemicals. You may be exposed to benzene by touching or inhaling chemicals. Benzene evaporates when it comes in contact with oxygen. This makes it easy to inhale chemicals. The harmful effects of benzene are well known. The link between benzene and cancer has been scientifically proven, and benzene is classified as a carcinogen by major health agencies around the world, including: In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the relationship between benzene and leukemia.

leukemia It is a blood cancer that begins in the cells of the body that make up the blood. This includes cells of the bone marrow and lymphatic system. Prolonged exposure to benzene can harm bone marrow and blood cells. Exposure to benzene, known as a carcinogen, can cause abnormalities in the DNA that controls the development of blood cells in the bone marrow. This, in turn, can damage your immune system and increase your risk of developing leukemia. Survey from 2012 People who have been exposed to large amounts of benzene for long periods of time, especially those who work in an environment where benzene is present, have shown an increased risk of leukemia.Benzene Acute myeloid leukemia (AML).. Research from 2018 It also shows a link between benzene and other types of leukemia, but the evidence is not as strong as the link between benzene and AML.

Benzene is a colorless chemical that is formed by natural and artificial processes such as volcanoes and wildfires. Benzene is a natural component of crude oil, the main source of benzene today. Since benzene is contained in crude oil, it is also contained in gasoline and automobile exhaust gas. Cigarette smoke Common source of benzene, Because chemicals are released when cigarettes are burned.Nonsmokers can also be exposed to benzene when inhaled Indirect smoking..But on average, smokers inhale 10 times that of benzene Every day than non-smokers. Benzene is also commonly used as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and is frequently used in the manufacture of products such as: plastic

Rubber

lubricant

soap

Pesticides

Other chemicals People who work in environments that manufacture benzene products are at the highest risk of exposure. This includes people working in chemical plants, refineries, and plastic or rubber manufacturing. Federal regulations limit the amount of benzene that workers may be exposed to. Facilities that manufacture benzene products are inspected to ensure they meet safety standards. Similarly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the amount of benzene allowed in products. Products that exceed the limits set by the FDA are considered unsafe and are not permitted for sale in the United States.

Benzene is dangerous. High levels are known to cause short-term and long-term health effects. Exposure to very high levels of benzene can be fatal. The short-term health effects of benzene are: The long-term health effects of benzene are:

Talk to your doctor if you think you have been exposed to benzene. Even in the absence of side effects, it is helpful for doctors to know if they have been exposed to benzene, especially for long periods of time. Benzene levels in the body can be measured by blood tests, urine samples, and respiratory tests. This is unpredictable for long-term health effects, but it does tell you if you have been exposed. You can use this knowledge to carefully monitor and monitor your health. Symptoms of AMLlike that: Frequent infections

Malaise

heat

Dyspnea

Night sweats

Unintentional weight loss

Bone pain

Joint pain

Flat red or purple spots on the skin

Frequent bleeding and bruises

Tummy bloating and pain

Swollen or soft glands in the neck, armpits, or pelvic area

There are several ways to limit exposure to benzene. If you smoke Consider quitting

Avoid cigarette smoke

Do not touch gasoline when pumping gas

Carefully pump gas to limit exposure to gasoline smoke

Do not inhale smoke from the engine of an idling car

Limit exposure to smoke from potential home chemicals, such as paints and solvents

Ensure that products such as paints and solvents are used in well-ventilated areas

If exposed to benzene at work, wear personal protective equipment such as masks and safety goggles