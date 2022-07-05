Vitamin D supplements sent a British man to the hospital for a week





After visiting a private dietitian, men began taking more than 20 over-the-counter supplements daily. This includes 50,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D three times daily. This is a dose hundreds of times higher than standard nutritional recommendations.

Within a month, men began to suffer from nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, repeated vomiting, leg cramps, and tinnitus.

The unnamed man heard about the supplement from a radio talk show and then contacted a nutritionist at the show, said Dr. Alamin Arcundy, co-author of the report and endocologist at William Harvey Hospital in East Kent. Britain who treated the man who said.

“British dietitians are not required to be registered by regulatory agencies and their titles are not protected, so anyone can practice as a dietitian,” said Arkundi. I said by email.

Unlike water-soluble vitamins, which the body can easily remove, vitamin D and its cousins ​​A, E, and K are stored in the body’s liver and fat cells until needed. Toxic levels can be reached if consumed well above the recommended daily dose. The men in the case study were taking 150,000 IU of vitamin D daily, which is “375 times the recommended amount,” Arkundi said. The UK National Health Service Generally, 400 IU of vitamin D daily is recommended for children and adults over 1 year old. The man stopped taking the supplement when he started to have symptoms, but his symptoms did not improve. By the time he was referred to the hospital two months later, he had lost 28 pounds (12.7 kg) and his kidneys were in trouble. Tests have shown that he overdose a condition called Vitamin D, High Vitamin D. Daily recommended level The body needs vitamin D. The main job of vitamins is to help the body absorb calcium from the intestines. In fact, the body cannot absorb calcium without the presence of vitamin D. Vitamins also affect immune health, brain cell activity, and muscle function. In the United States, 15 micrograms (600 IU of vitamin D per day) is recommended for adults up to the age of 69. National Institute of Health. For adults over 70 years, the dose increases daily to 20 micrograms or 800 IU. Recommended amounts for infants, children and adolescents are recently American Academy of Pediatrics Up to 10 micrograms or 400 IU per day. 2017 survey We found that 3% of Americans were at risk of toxicity because they consumed more than the daily permissible upper limit of 4,000 IU for adults. About 18% consumed more than 1,000 IU daily. Too much vitamin D in the blood can lead to hypercalcemia. Hypercalcemia occurs when blood calcium levels exceed normal levels. A man in the BMJ case study was diagnosed with hypercalcemia. Hypercalcemia can weaken bones, form kidney stones, and interfere with the work of the heart and brain. The man was hospitalized for 8 days and was treated with a drug that lowers blood calcium levels. A follow-up after two months showed that his blood calcium levels had dropped almost normally. Vitamin D levels in men have also improved significantly, but they are still high, Arkundi said. “A plan has been established in the clinic to monitor both parameters on a regular basis and we are tracking that the level of decline is at normal levels. We contacted him and he is much more I reported well. But it still doesn’t return to his normal self. ” “He is very eager to know his story by warning others,” Arkundi added. Signs of vitamin D overdose include drowsiness, confusion, lethargy, and depression, and in more severe cases, can lead to stupor and coma. The heart can be affected. Blood pressure may rise and the heart may begin to beat irregularly. In severe cases, the kidneys can suffer from renal failure. It can affect hearing and vision. Where to get Vitamin D When the skin is exposed to the sun, the body produces enough vitamin D. In fact, according to AAP, wearing a swimsuit and going out for 10 to 15 minutes during the summer “produces 10,000 to 20,000 IU of vitamin D3 in light-skinned adults.” However, due to the risk of skin cancer, strong sunlight during the day is not recommended. Therefore, dermatologists and AAPs state that it is best to use sunscreen if exposed for extended periods of time. Sunscreen can reduce the body’s ability to process vitamin D. Many foods, such as milk, eggs, cereals, and orange juice, are often fortified with vitamin D, so many children and teenagers may not need vitamin D supplementation. Infants should be supplemented with 400 IU of vitamin D daily. It begins a few days after birth and continues until the baby is separated from vitamin D-enriched milk or prescription. AAP advised .. If vitamin D supplements are being considered, the daily levels of vitamin D obtained from foods are Considered in the decision, experts warn. In addition to fortified foods, eggs, cheese, shiitake mushrooms, salmon, swordfish, tuna, nigiri, and beef liver contain vitamin D, similar to cod liver oil. According to experts, those who are worried about vitamin D levels should be evaluated by a doctor. “Patients are encouraged to seek the opinion of an over-the-counter practitioner regarding alternative therapies or over-the-counter medications they may be taking or want to start,” Arkundi said.

