ADHD drugs may effectively treat the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease
Drugs with predominantly noradrenalinergic effects, including those prescribed for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or hypertension and depression, effectively treat the cognitive symptoms and indifference of Alzheimer’s disease. Possibly, systematic reviews and meta-analyses suggest.
Noradrenaline agonists have a standardized mean difference (SMD) of 0.14 (95% CI 0.03-0.25, P= 0.01), according to Michael David, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues at Imperial College London.
These drugs also showed a significant positive effect on indifference (SMD 0.45, 95% CI 0.16-0.73,). P= 0.002).They reported in Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.. The effect persisted even after removing the outliers to explain the non-uniformity between studies.
Noradrenaline agonists target noradrenaline, also known as norepinephrine. It is mainly synthesized and released by noradrenalinergic neurons in the locus coeruleus of the brainstem. The general mechanism is to block the reuptake of noradrenaline, prevent synaptic clearance, and prolong its effect.
“This analysis shows the potential for diversion of drugs already known to be safe and effective in ameliorating certain symptoms in other patient populations for use in Alzheimer’s disease. “Masu,” said David. Today’s Med Page.
“Current treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are primarily focused on enhancing the acetylcholine system and are reasonably effective,” said David. “As in our analysis, drugs that act on the noradrenalinergic system may improve symptoms such as inattention, which in turn may improve memory and indifference.”
“It is known that areas of the brainstem that produce noradrenaline are damaged early in Alzheimer’s disease, and that some patients have diminished noradrenalinergic status,” he added. “Appropriate and proper brain noradrenaline is important in regulating attention, especially through its action in the prefrontal cortex.”
The review included clinical trials published between 1980 and 2021, including noradrenaline agonists used to potentially improve cognitive or neuropsychiatric symptoms in people with neurodegenerative diseases. I did.
Overall, the researchers included 19 randomized controlled trials involving 1,811 participants focused on noradrenaline agonists in Alzheimer’s disease or mild cognitive impairment. Six trials were judged to be of high quality. Seven were considered fair and six were considered poor. Nine studies included norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, five of which evaluated methylphenidate (Ritalin).
Ten trials evaluated the cognition of 1,300 participants by the Mini-Mental State Examination or the Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale-Cognitive Subscale. The results of indifference were evaluated in 8 trials and 425 people. In these studies, the indifference rating scale or neuropsychiatric inventory-indifference was often used.
The overall cognitive effect size of 0.14 was between the cholinesterase inhibitor effect sizes. Alzheimer’s disease (SMD 0.38, 95% CI 0.28-41.1) and Mild cognitive impairment (SMD 0.06, 95% CI -0.08 to 0.20), David and colleagues pointed out. The overall pooled effect was not important to the measurement of attention.
The pooled data also did not provide support for noradrenaline agonists for the general measurement of agitation or neuropsychiatric symptoms.
“Our research was limited,” admitted David. “Most notable is the fact that the drugs included in our analysis function in different ways, and it is not clear at present which mechanism of action is most likely to be most effective in this context. There is none.”
“More trials are needed to confirm these results and establish the drug that patients are most likely to be effective with,” he said.
In NorAD In clinical trials, researchers are evaluating the drug sustained release guanfacine (Intuniv). Approved for ADHD In the United States, compared to standard cholinergic treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
“Guanfacine was chosen based on promising data on animal studies and its impact on healthy volunteers and works in other patient groups,” said Dr. Palais Marhotra, also at Imperial College London. Today’s MedPage..
“Previous studies using guanfacine in Alzheimer’s disease were relatively weak and at relatively low doses,” added Malhotra, co-author of the current study and lead investigator for NorAD. “I felt the justification for a power test combining a sustained release version with a standard cholinesterase inhibitor to assess aspects of cognition and attention.”
Disclosure
Researchers have disclosed funding from the British Medical Research Council, the National Institute of Health (NIHR) Medical Research Center, Welcome Trust, and the NIHR Cambridge Medical Research Center.
Malhotra revealed that it is leading an NIHR-funded NorAD study using an investigational drug provided through a drug-only grant from Takeda.
