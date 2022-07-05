NIH studies show that an immune response to COVID-19 can damage the brain











The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Antibodies produced in response to COVID-19 can mistakenly target cells that are essential to the blood-brain barrier, causing bleeding and blood clots in patients and increasing the risk of stroke. The researchers reported. brain.. “Patients often develop neurological complications with COVID-19, but the underlying pathophysiological processes are not well understood.” Avindra Nath, MD, A clinical director and co-author of the study at the National Center of Neurology and Neurology, said in a NIH press release. “Previously, at autopsy, the patient’s brain had vascular damage and inflammation, but the cause of the damage was unknown. I think this white paper provided important insights into the sequence of events.”

Source: Adobe Stock.



Nath et al. Examined the brain tissue of nine patients aged 24-73 years who died from March to July 2020 during a pandemic and were SARS-CoV-2 positive before or after death. rice field. All patients showed signs of vascular damage in the brain on postmortem MRI. Researchers used immunohistochemistry to evaluate neuroinflammatory and immune responses and compared patient samples with 10 non-COVID controls. This NIH-funded study shows that antibodies produced in response to COVID-19 are involved in attacking the cells that line blood vessels in the brain, causing inflammation and damage. In addition, researchers reported that SARS-CoV-2 was not detected in the brain. This suggests that the virus does not directly affect the brain. Nath et al. Found that the antibody targets the dense endothelial cells that form the blood-brain barrier, preventing harmful cells from reaching the brain and allowing necessary substances to pass through. Damage to the endothelial cells of blood vessels in the brain can cause proteins to leak from the blood, causing bleeding and blood clots. According to the release, this study is based on previous studies that found evidence of brain damage caused by thinning and leakage of blood vessels. Researchers reported that antibody-mediated attack activated endothelial cells. Endothelial cells express proteins called adhesion molecules that attach platelets together. High levels of adhesion molecules were found on the endothelial cells of the tissue sample. “Activation of endothelial cells results in platelets attached to the walls of blood vessels, forming blood clots and causing leakage. At the same time, tight junctions between endothelial cells are broken, causing them to leak,” Nath said. Said in the release. “When a leak occurs, immune cells, such as macrophages, can repair the damage and cause inflammation. This causes damage to neurons.” Nath et al. Reported that in areas where endothelial cells were damaged, more than 300 genes showed reduced expression and 6 genes increased. These genes were associated with oxidative stress, DNA damage, and metabolic dysregulation. “It’s quite possible that this same immune response will persist in patients with long COVID and cause nerve damage,” Nath said. “There may be a small, lazy immune response that continues, which means that immunomodulatory therapy may help these patients. Therefore, these findings are of very important therapeutic implications. I have.” reference: NIH (National Institutes of Health. A small NIH study reveals how the immune response caused by COVID-19 can damage the brain. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/small-nih-study-reveals-how-immune-response-triggered-covid-19-may-damage-brain.. Published July 5, 2022. Accessed July 5, 2022.

