Reinfection of COVID-19 increases health problems, risk of death, suggesting new research

State Island, New York-News studies suggest that reinfection of the coronavirus (COVID-19) can cause a chain of health effects that worsens with each new exposure to the virus. ..

research, Release As a preprint awaiting peer review, we believe it is the first study to track the health data of 5.6 million people treated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and assess the relative risk of facing multiple attacks with COVID-19. Has been done.

A study led by Washington University in St. Louis found that people with more than one infection were at more than twice the risk of death and three times more likely to be hospitalized than a control group who had never been infected. It was close and expensive. researcher.

Scientists also observed an increase in heart, lung, and other organ problems in the infected group, highlighting the potential effects of repeated COVID-19 infections.

To determine the effects of multiple infections, researchers received 257,427 people who had previously tested positive for the disease, 38,926 people who had been infected more than once, and documented confirmed tests. We compared the health records of 5,396,855 people who have never been.

Of the re-infected group, the majority had two COVID-19s, about 2,200 had three separate cases, and 246 suffered four seizures.

According to scientists, long-term problems have also been discovered, with some problems continuing as of six months of research.

This study adds to the growing number of studies showing that long COVIDs (collective for people suffering from prolonged symptoms after the initial infection) can last for months. And for years As a new study Investigate the extent of the spread effect of the disease..

Both short-term and long-term risks were found in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, the researchers said.

Researchers say the findings “emphasize the risk of reinfection and the need for specially designed mitigations that slow the spread of the virus.

“Given the potential for SARS-CoV-2 to remain a threat for decades, if not decades, it is accepted by the public and long-lasting to protect people from reinfection. There is an urgent need to develop public health measures that can be implemented in.-Infectious diseases, “the researchers write.

The latest research comes from the fact that new cases are becoming more prominent throughout New York City.

Infection rates have risen steadily in recent weeks, even on physical store test sites operated by the city, according to data from the city’s health department. Start the closure process.. In addition, experts say that totals are likely to be underestimated as home tests, which are rarely reported in official results, have become widely available.

New York City recently COVID-19 color-coded alarm system abolished This is intended to inform residents of the status of the virus across the five provinces.

The site of the City Health Bureau says: “We are reassessing the city’s COVID alert system. Please come back here for updates in the coming weeks.”

It also warns of high levels of disease transmission now before recommending procedures such as wearing masks in indoor or crowded outdoor areas.

The shift rapidly increased the prevalence of the two Omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5) and now accounts for most of the sequenced cases nationwide and almost half of all cases in New York City. It happens because you are. According to the Commonwealth And city data..