San Antonio COVID-19: July 5th figures





For the first time since late February, nearly 300 patients have been admitted to a Bexar County hospital with COVID-19.

San Antonio — COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Hospitalizations have steadily increased in the San Antonio region since late April, and the rate of escalation accelerated during long weekend vacations. According to health officials, 294 patients were treated for coronavirus symptoms at a local hospital on Tuesday, up 30% from last Tuesday and 67% compared to this period last month. By comparison, hospitalization increased by 14% over the seven days from June 21st to June 27th. Of these 294 hospitalizations, the highest in Bexar County since February 28, 11 patients are on ventilator and 43 are in the intensive care unit. However, virus-related deaths remain low, with 3,591 new infections reported since Friday. In contrast, last Friday’s four-day infection was 3,917 cases. The total includes 735 new cases aggregated on Tuesday. This is the lowest number of days since June 27th. The average 7-day case is 949, down from Monday. However, this number has gradually increased over the past two months or more. More than 576,000 COVID-19 diagnoses have been reported in Bexar County, with 5,340 inhabitants dying from viral complications. Trends in Bexar County Advances in vaccines in Bexar County The numbers below are provided by San Antonio Metro Health.You can find the complete breakdown here.. 1,457 million Eligible Bexar County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, June 27.

is more than 555,000 As of Monday, June 27, eligible Vexer County residents received a COVID-19 booster shot containing a fully boosted 80,304 inhabitants. The CDC states that "if a high percentage of the community is immune to the disease (due to vaccination and / or previous illness)", the community reaches herd immunity and "the illness is unlikely to spread from person to person." ". The city of San Antonio categorizes vaccination rates by zip code on the Metro Health vaccination statistics page.

Texas coronavirus According to the Texas Department of Health, the total number of cases of coronavirus in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic increased by 7,791 on Tuesday. The total includes 5,586 new confirmed cases and 2,205 new possible cases. For more information, This page.. Tuesday figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to over 7.1 million. Three more Texas people died from viral complications, during which time the number of deaths across the state increased to 87,178. Coronavirus symptoms Symptoms of the coronavirus can resemble the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or cold, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of new taste or odor, sore throat, congestion or nasal discharge, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. increase. Disease control. Most healthy people have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in China showed that 80% of cases were mild. However, according to the World Health Organization, infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, renal failure, and even death. Elderly people with underlying health are most at risk. Experts have determined that there is consistent evidence that these conditions increase a person’s risk, regardless of age. Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Obesity (BMI 30 or higher)

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (decreased immunity)

Serious heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

Red blood cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes that symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. Human coronaviruses usually spread … Between people in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets that occur when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or has a conversation. These droplets can land on the mouth or nose of nearby people or be inhaled into the lungs.

Several recent studies suggest that COVID-19 may be spread by asymptomatic people. Help stop the epidemic of the coronavirus Stay home when you are ill.

Eat and sleep separately from your family

Use different tools and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arms instead of your hands.

If you use tissue, throw it in the trash. Find a test location City officials say COVID-19 if they experience fever or cold, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of new taste or odor, sore throat, congestion or nasal discharge, or nausea. It is recommended to have a test or vomiting, or diarrhea. Self-screening tools are available to see if testing is needed. This is a test site locator To help you find the test location closest to you in San Antonio.

