Major COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa region on July 5





Recent development: COVID-19 levels in Ottawa wastewater are currently on the decline.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks is stable.

Six more Ottawa residents who had COVID died. Latest Ottawa Update Wastewater COVID-19 levels in Ottawa wastewater increased throughout June declared by the Ottawa Public Health (OPH). The city was plunging into a new wave of pandemics.. In the latest update on Tuesday, wastewater data has shown a downward scale since June 30th and is currently stable for about a week. With the July 5 update, Ottawa COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring has reported a declining trend since June 30 and has been relatively stable for the past week. (613Covid) hospital According to the latest OPH update, 17 Ottawa residents with COVID-19 are in a local hospital. Two of those patients are receiving intensive care. Number of hospitalizations above Do not include all patients.. For example, patients hospitalized for other reasons, patients who tested positive for COVID-19, patients who were hospitalized for prolonged COVID-19 complications, and patients who were transferred from other medical units are excluded. Including these categories, 62 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, a significant increase from recent OPH updates. According to the latest statistics from Ottawa Public Health, a total of 62 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of July 3. (Ottawa Public Health) Tests, outbreaks, cases The test strategy has changed Under the infectious Omicron variant, it means many COVID-19 cases Not reflected in the current count.. Public health authorities are currently tracking and reporting only outbreaks in the medical setting. Ottawa’s average test positive rate for all residents has risen to about 16 percent. There are currently 14 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa, another number that was relatively stable during June. OPH reported an additional 493 cases and 6 deaths between June 27 and July 3, with 825 deaths in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. vaccination At the time of the latest weekly update, 93% of Ottawa residents over the age of 5 had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 89% had at least two vaccinations. 64% of Ottawan over the age of 12 received at least 3 doses and 13% received 4 doses. Qualifications are more restricted With the third and fourth doses rather than the first two. Ottawa has been given more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines. The whole area Wastewater level is stable Leeds, Glenville, Lanark CountyWhen In Kingston, Ontario. Data from other parts of the region are at least a week old or unavailable. In western Quebec, 56 COVID-19 infections have been reported, a slight decrease from the last update. Other than Ottawa, the eastern Ontario community reports a total of 23 COVID hospitalizations, including 7 patients in the intensive care unit. Don’t do it Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Including Public Health, The counting method is different. Hospitalization there is stable. To date, more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Outaouais region. all day8:59Is it time for the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario? Epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan joins us and talks about the risks if more people aren’t shot by the fall. In eastern Ontario, 81-92% of eligible residents have been vaccinated at least twice, and 59-71% have been vaccinated at least three times.

