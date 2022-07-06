Connect with us

Health

Most Americans Don’t Have Optimal Heart Health, Studies Says

Published

54 seconds ago

on

By

 


PHeart health is rare in the United States and is becoming more and more rare.new study Published in Journal of American College of Cardiology In five major areas related to heart and metabolic health (weight, blood pressure, blood pressure, cholesterol, cardiovascular disease status), less than 7% of all American adults were found to be in optimal health. ..And that The problem is getting worse..

These five categories were taken from the following definitions of the American Heart Association: Ideal cardiovascular and metabolic health.. In this study, which analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of more than 55,000 people over the age of 20, most Americans identified at least one risk factor for heart metabolism (overweight, past heart attack, heart failure, stroke, etc.). I found out which one I have Increase the risk of problems Like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers have also found that the health of cardiac metabolism continues to decline over time. (The surveys included in the survey were conducted annually from 2017 and 2018 to 1999-2000.) Researchers have identified two major factors driving this decline. According to the latest data included in the study, less than a quarter of Americans had a normal body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (down from 34%), but only 37% decreased from 59%. Had a healthy blood sugar level.

Another major concern is that risks are not evenly distributed throughout the population. The number of Caucasian adults with optimal cardiac metabolic health increased slightly over time, but the proportion decreased slightly among other races. And overall, men, blacks, Mexican-Americans, or older Americans may generally be in optimal cardiac metabolic health than people with other demographic characteristics. Is low.Educational background seems to be a factor.. For example, only 5% of low-educated US adults had optimal cardiometabolic health, compared to 10% of those with higher education.

“I was definitely surprised at the magnitude of this problem,” said Meghan O’Hearn, a PhD candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University, who co-authored the study. “It’s a pretty dire situation, it’s only worsened in the last 20 years.”

Their findings were worrisome, but O’Hearn said they healthy food She says through expanding nutritional support programs, redistributing agricultural subsidies and incentives to groups that create more nutritious options, and prioritizing health education.

Individuals can also improve the health of their heart metabolism By eating Balanced diet Rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, seeds, legumes, healthy fats, and more physically active, Ohan says. The American Heart Association also Checklist of behaviors essential for optimal healthIn June, the group added enough sleep (7-9 hours of sleep per night) to the list for the first time.

As the United States spends, improving the health of heart metabolism is physically and economically valuable. Billions of dollars a year Lose billions of dollars in diet-related health care Labor productivity Every year. But for individuals, its value is valuable. Long life No chronic illness.

A more must-read story from time to time

inquiry and [email protected]..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6193848/heart-health-risk-factors/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: