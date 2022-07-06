Most Americans Don’t Have Optimal Heart Health, Studies Says

PHeart health is rare in the United States and is becoming more and more rare.new study Published in Journal of American College of Cardiology In five major areas related to heart and metabolic health (weight, blood pressure, blood pressure, cholesterol, cardiovascular disease status), less than 7% of all American adults were found to be in optimal health. ..And that The problem is getting worse..

These five categories were taken from the following definitions of the American Heart Association: Ideal cardiovascular and metabolic health.. In this study, which analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of more than 55,000 people over the age of 20, most Americans identified at least one risk factor for heart metabolism (overweight, past heart attack, heart failure, stroke, etc.). I found out which one I have Increase the risk of problems Like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers have also found that the health of cardiac metabolism continues to decline over time. (The surveys included in the survey were conducted annually from 2017 and 2018 to 1999-2000.) Researchers have identified two major factors driving this decline. According to the latest data included in the study, less than a quarter of Americans had a normal body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (down from 34%), but only 37% decreased from 59%. Had a healthy blood sugar level.

Another major concern is that risks are not evenly distributed throughout the population. The number of Caucasian adults with optimal cardiac metabolic health increased slightly over time, but the proportion decreased slightly among other races. And overall, men, blacks, Mexican-Americans, or older Americans may generally be in optimal cardiac metabolic health than people with other demographic characteristics. Is low.Educational background seems to be a factor.. For example, only 5% of low-educated US adults had optimal cardiometabolic health, compared to 10% of those with higher education.

“I was definitely surprised at the magnitude of this problem,” said Meghan O’Hearn, a PhD candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science Policy at Tufts University, who co-authored the study. “It’s a pretty dire situation, it’s only worsened in the last 20 years.”

Their findings were worrisome, but O’Hearn said they healthy food She says through expanding nutritional support programs, redistributing agricultural subsidies and incentives to groups that create more nutritious options, and prioritizing health education.

Individuals can also improve the health of their heart metabolism By eating Balanced diet Rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, seeds, legumes, healthy fats, and more physically active, Ohan says. The American Heart Association also Checklist of behaviors essential for optimal healthIn June, the group added enough sleep (7-9 hours of sleep per night) to the list for the first time.

As the United States spends, improving the health of heart metabolism is physically and economically valuable. Billions of dollars a year Lose billions of dollars in diet-related health care Labor productivity Every year. But for individuals, its value is valuable. Long life No chronic illness.

