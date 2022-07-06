Vaccines protect from members of the COVID virus family

Long before COVID-19 changed our daily lives, scientists were aware that the coronavirus could make a leap from animal species to human populations.

How different has it been in the last few years that workers at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, have been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus? Here scientists are suspiciousTanuki infected the vendor and caused a pandemic More than 6.3 million people died All over the world.

A new type of vaccine developed at the California Institute of Technology aims to prevent the new coronavirus, even before health authorities are aware of their presence. When tested in mice and monkeys, the animal’s immune system was trained to recognize eight viruses at a time, eliciting immunity to viruses it had never encountered.

The Survey resultsIt could lead to a powerful tool against viruses, published in the journal Science on Tuesday. Included in current vaccine.. The International Vaccine Foundation has promised $ 30 million to begin clinical trials of vaccines in humans.

“In the last two decades, three pandemics or epidemics have occurred, first SARS, then MERS, then SARS-CoV-2,” said a biochemist at the California Institute of Technology. Pamela Bjorkman, Leaded a new work. Further outbreaks caused by “spillover events” are inevitable, she said, and “we now want to protect from future spillovers.”

Dr. AS Anthony FauciPresident Biden’s Chief Advisor on the COVID-19 Pandemic praised the study as “a major conceptual step towards a pancoronavirus vaccine.”

“This is a very important proof of concept,” he said, noting that it is not yet known if it will work in humans as well as in laboratory animals. “That’s why you experiment.”

The new vaccine does not block all coronaviruses. This is an ambitious goal that science does not yet understand. Instead, it focuses on a group known as the beta coronavirus. This includes those that cause illnesses such as COVID-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology can decorate as they like, rather than using inactivated viruses or lab-created molecules designed to mimic those found in nature. Created spots of fine material that can be made. Their nanoparticles are made up of proteins with sticky bits on their surface, which researchers can attach even smaller viruses to.

The team tested three versions of nanoparticles. One was covered with SARS-CoV-2 debris. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, the “mosaic” version contained seven other coronavirus samples, including those that cause MERS and other strains found in bats and pangolins. The last one was naked to act as a control.

When looking for fragments of the virus to cut and attach, the team focused on a section of peplomer proteins called the receptor binding domain (RBD).This is usually the target part of the immune system Neutralizing antibodyWhether it was produced in response to a vaccine or previous infection.

Given that the beta coronavirus RBD shares many characteristics, researchers hoped that the mosaic version would encourage the immune system to focus on what is common to all eight viruses. rice field. They further theorized that if these parts were shared by most or all beta coronaviruses, the vaccine would provoke an immune response when presented with members of the virus group that were not included in the sample. ..

They were right.

In designing the mosaic nanoparticles, they deliberately excluded SARS-CoV, the virus responsible for severe acute respiratory syndrome. If the vaccine works as intended, animals vaccinated with mosaic nanoparticles and exposed to SARS-CoV will initiate an immune response.

They did. In fact, vaccinated mice and monkeys had little or no detectable virus in the system, despite attempts to infect either SARS-CoV or SARS-CoV-2.

“We are very excited about it,” Björkman said.

This was not the case for animals injected with naked nanoparticles — they were unable to repel the virus and died. Animals vaccinated with the SARS-CoV-2 fragment were protected from the virus, but not from other coronaviruses, and most animals died as well.

If the mosaic vaccine works in humans as well as in animals, it may provide protection against the beta coronavirus we know, and related things that have not yet made a leap to humans.

The outlook is promising, but certainly far from it.

The next step is a phase I clinical trial in humans. This is the first hurdle to bring new drugs and vaccines to market in the United States. This has been done at Oxford University, home of the project’s Bjorkman collaborators, for at least a year.

Union for innovation in preparation for fashion He said on Tuesday that he would submit a bill for the first trial with the aim of establishing evidence that the vaccine is safe for humans.

“It’s certainly encouraging,” he said. Dr. Paul Ofit, A virologist and immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. “But these are animal model studies, and as is well known among scientists, mice lie and monkeys exaggerate.”

“Difficult to make Universal flu vaccine It works, “Offit added. “It’s not because of lack of money. It’s not because of desire or desire for effort. It’s very difficult.”

This is not the only US team investigating coronavirus nanoparticle vaccines.Researcher Duke University And that Walter Reed Army Research Institute We are also investigating them.

“All of these common approaches use the receptor-binding domain to elicit a strong antibody response that can neutralize the virus, so there is some potential for everything,” he said. Dr. Stanley PearlmanA virologist and immunologist at the University of Iowa, specializing in beta coronavirus.

“This is a good approach based on what we know, and we should expect it to help with viruses that we haven’t identified yet,” he said.