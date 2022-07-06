Answers to listeners’ questions about COVID vaccines for young childrenExBulletin

Alisa Chan, Host:

Many parents, such as Cassandra Schwartz (ph), have been out of breath waiting for the COVID vaccine to be available to young children.

CASSANDRA SCHWARTZ: My baby was in the grocery store once in a lifetime. We don’t go where we are with her, you know, it’s not like a friend’s house or her day care we’ve completely scrutinized.

Chan: Now that children aged 6 months to 5 years are eligible for the vaccine, many children are sighing for relief. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is. The latest polls from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that only one in five parents immediately vaccinated their infants. Many people are still asking questions about vaccines. And here are NPR health correspondents Rob Stein and Dr. Nia Heard Garris to answer some of them. She is a pediatrician and researcher at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine and Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Welcome to you two.

ROB STEIN, Byline: I’m glad I came here.

NIA HEARD-GARRIS: Thank you.

Chan: Well, thank you for being here. Rob, I would like to start with the latest information on the entire campaign to vaccinate and qualify this last group. We are talking about children under the age of five. What’s happening with that campaign so far?

Stein: Well, the federal government hasn’t yet released solid numbers about how many children were shot. But the early signs so far are that the demand for shots of these smallest ones, frankly, meets very low expectations. This is because most parents of children aged 5 to 11 have not yet vaccinated their children, even though they are eligible for several months. And the parents of younger children are even more reluctant. The pace at which the state began ordering vaccines was fairly slow. As a result, the Biden administration has warned that it will take some time for most parents to persuade them to take pictures for their young children.

Chan: What about this whole choice between Pfizer and Moderna for really young kids? Do you have a preference?

HEARD-GARRIS: This question continues to be asked to many of my patients. We really think that Pfizer and Moderna have the same effect. That is, both are effective, and both keep the child safe against COVID, or at least prevent them from being in the hospital and actually getting infected. I’m really sick. So, after all, get whatever you can. They are safe and effective.

Chan: Start with Amanda Gray in Bangor, Maine. She writes: “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this news for more than two years to be able to vaccinate my daughter, and I think it’s best to wait here. The current COVID strains aren’t particularly deadly. No. To young children. Should I wait until just before returning to school? Perhaps this winter, should I wait for more aggressive and deadly tensions to circulate? ” What do you say to Dr. Hard Garris, Amanda Gray?

Heared-Galis: I say, Amanda, I hear you. all right. You are not alone. But I would like to inform you, you know, you know, there are quite a few people who are already exposed to COVID, so Omicron may seem less toxic Maybe. Therefore, it actually provides some protection for the rest of us. And that’s why it doesn’t seem so toxic. However, for children who are not exposed to COVID or have not been vaccinated, they still face the same risk of death and they still face the same risk of hospitalization. So I would say Amanda, don’t wait. Go get your child vaccinated. We have been waiting for two years. Go out. Do it.

Chan: The next step is Felix Ortiz in Canton, Ohio.

FELIX ORTIZ: Why does it take so long for some local health departments and children’s hospitals to get the right doses? I contacted both of me here, and I was told it might be until early July before they could get the correct dose.

Chan: I see. So for parents who just want to get their children vaccinated, that’s not possible. Can you answer this question from Rob, Felix Ortiz?

STEIN: One of the reasons I’m hearing is, believe it or not, the packaged method. They are in 10 dose vials that must be used within 12 hours. Also, many doctors seem hesitant to order a vaccine because they don’t have 10 children to get the vaccine every time they puncture a vial. I’m also worried that many vaccines will be wasted. I talked to Claire Hannan about this. She is a Managing Director of the Immune Administrators Association.

CLAIRE HANNAN: It’s okay to waste the vaccine. They need to worry about wasting vaccination opportunities rather than wasting the nine doses remaining in the vial.

Stein: That’s because there are so many vaccines. Also, COVID-19 does not necessarily pose as much risk to children as older people, but it can still be very dangerous.

Chan: I see. Let’s move on to a question from Alison Croid, who lives in Alvada, Corona. She writes: If your COVID test is positive in February, have you been vaccinated at the age of 3? How does that calculation change when you know that you have a 10-week-old baby who is not yet vaccinated but is breast-fed? Were you still in the womb when you had the COVID at the same time? Dr. Hard Garris, there’s a lot to unpack here, but I might be able to give Alison some advice here.

Hard Garris: I think that’s a good question. In particular, her child, Allison’s child, was positive for COVID-19 in February. And even though she had it in February, her immunity is beginning to decline. In other words, the ideal time is 30 to 90 days after being infected with COVID-19. It’s still safe. The COVID-19 vaccine is available immediately. But if you want to wait for a while, 30-90 days is a safe time. She is far beyond that now. So I think it’s time, especially since she has a vulnerable 10-week-old in her home.

Chan: All right. And the last listener’s question is from Badne Heights, Minnesota.

HOPE SAVARIA: Hello. My name is Hope Savaria. My question is what side effects are expected about 24 hours after vaccination. Is it similar to the mild flu-like symptoms seen in adults? And is there anything we can do to mitigate these effects, such as giving the child Tylenol or ibuprofen before the vaccine?

Chan: I remember my left armpit was really swollen. What do you think, Dr. Hard Garris? What are the symptoms of these young children?

I heard-Galis: So sometimes kids will have a fever. They have some pain at the site and redness and swelling at the injection site. And it’s really similar to some of the other vaccines we usually offer. They can also be frustrating. They may be noisy. They may be a little sleepier and may not want to eat as much as they normally eat. Everything, again, is pretty, pretty common. However, there may be swelling, especially with the COVID-19 vaccine. So, like you, Ailsa may have swelling under her arms, and others may have swelling in the groin (ph). And that’s where their lymph nodes are. As a result, the lymph nodes grow and swell. It’s a sign that your body is reacting. Lymph node swelling is a little more common in the older children and adults we see, but your little ones can also develop it. Therefore, it is important to be aware of it. And I think these symptoms will appear 1-3 days after firing. So, if it’s weeks and weeks later, I’ll advise my parents to see their pediatrician.

And another question about Tylenol and ibuprofen, there is a lot of controversy about this. In the scientific world, we don’t really know if we should get Tylenol and ibuprofen before vaccination and if it actually reduces the body’s response to the vaccine. So I say wait until your child develops some symptoms. Therefore, if you have a fever or feel unwell, go ahead and administer Tylenol and ibuprofen. But before you give those medicines, let the vaccine do what it best does.

Chan: It was Dr. Nearhard Garris, a pediatrician and researcher at Northwestern University’s Fineberg School of Medicine and Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. And she was joined by NPR health correspondent Robustain. Thank you to both of you.

Stein: Of course, I’m glad I came here. Thank you for inviting me.

HEARD-GARRIS: Thank you.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website terms of service When authority page of www.npr.org For more information.

NPR transcripts are created by NPR contractors in a hurry to the deadline. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.