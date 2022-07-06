Health
Depression and Anxiety: Decoding Symptoms
Do you feel helpless and hopeless because of depression? Or are you helpless and overwhelmed by anxiety? Here’s how to analyze the two:
Most of us are sometimes depressed and anxious. However, intense and persistent emotions of depression and anxiety can be a symptom of mental health.
But how do you know if it’s one, the other, or both?
If you feel more than natural emotions, it may be reassuring to know that both depression and anxiety disorders are treatable and distinguishable.
The terms “depression” and “anxiety” refer to three different things:
- Mental health status
- Symptoms of mental health disorders
- Natural human emotions
People often use the word “depression” as a comprehensive term to refer to everything. Depressive disorder..Similarly, people sometimes use “anxiety” to refer to everything. Anxiety disorder..
Mental health status
Depressive disorders include:
Anxiety disorders include:
Term used for emotions
However, depression and anxiety are also used to express everyday emotions.
Anxiety can be anxious and anxious. People often use the word “depressed” to describe their depressed mood.But Anxiety can occur depending on the situationDepression episodes are much more profound, Not the same as sad..
according to Psychiatric Disorders Diagnosis and Statistics Manual, 5th Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR)Depression is diagnosed only after symptoms have been experienced most of the day, daily, for at least 2 weeks.
You can feel Anxiety without meeting diagnostic criteria Due to the above obstacles.
Symptoms of other mental health conditions
Depression and anxiety can be symptoms of other mental illnesses, including:
Both anxiety and depression can make you feel helpless. The difference lies in how that feeling of helplessness manifests itself.
Anxiety paralysis Explain when someone feels indecisive, frozen, and full of anxiety about the unknown. The effect may be helpless.
Motivation, Or lack of motivation, is a symptom of several mental health conditions, including depression.Someone has this symptom You may know There are tasks that need to be performed or actions that need to be performed. If you know what you need to do and can’t do it, someone can feel helpless.
However, there are some similarities in the conditions. Both can make it:
- Difficult to function
- Interfere with your sleep and diet patterns
- Interfere with concentration
Anxiety and depression symptoms
Symptoms of anxiety are very different from those of depression. However, both can show physical and emotional symptoms.
Anxiety symptoms include:
- The idea of racing
- Feelings of fear and panic
- Feelings of restlessness
- Dyspnea
- Constant worries
- dissociation
- Rapid heart rate
- Upset stomach
- sweating
Symptoms of depression include:
- Numbness and emptiness
- Guilt and worthlessness
- Loss of interest in the activities you normally enjoy
- Thoughts of death and suicide
- Lack of energy
Both depression and anxiety can cause:
- Social withdrawal
- Sleep too much or too little
- Overeating or overeating
- Difficulty in memory and concentration
- Suicidal ideation
Whether you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, or both, you may benefit from consulting with a mental health professional. Treatment is helpful whether or not it has been diagnosed.
Anxiety and depressive disorder can Treated in:
Anxiety and depression talk therapy
When seeking help with anxiety or depression, it is safe to start treatment. Talk therapy is one of the most effective ways to improve your mental health.
Several Types of talk therapy It can be used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. These include:
Prescription drugs
Not all people with anxiety or depressive disorders need medication. However, for some people, prescription drugs may help.
If you have anxiety or depression, your doctor may prescribe one or more of the following:
When a doctor prescribes any medicine, it is important to take the medicine as instructed. It is dangerous to stop taking it suddenly or try to separate yourself without professional supervision. Talk to your doctor if you experience any side effects.
Anxiety and depression self-care strategies
Whether you are depressed or anxious, self-care strategies can help you feel better.
This includes healthy habits such as:
Learning can benefit from stress, as it can exacerbate anxiety and depression emotions. A healthy way to deal with stress.. This includes activities such as meditation, diary, and deep breathing exercises.
Anxiety and depression can make socializing difficult.
Some disorders, such as social anxiety disorder and major depression, can cause social withdrawal. But try to maintain a supportive relationship with your loved one.Talk frankly about your experience — and Ask for help — May help you feel comforted.
Support groups are also helpful. You may be able to find an online support group or a local face-to-face support group that is relevant to your situation. For example, if your loved one recently died, a sadness support group can help.
Can I have anxiety and depression at the same time?
Symptoms of anxiety disorders are different from those of depression, but both can occur at the same time.
A
Is anxiety a kind of depression?
No. However, people with depressive disorders can also feel anxious.
Similarly, untreated anxiety can exacerbate the feelings of depression and vice versa. for example, Social anxiety It can lead to social withdrawal that can cause symptoms of depression.
I’m worried, but do you have depression?
yes. Many people have anxiety disorders, but have no symptoms of depression. You don’t have to feel depressed to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders.
Sources
2/ https://psychcentral.com/depression/depression-versus-anxiety
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
