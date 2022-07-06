Depression and Anxiety: Decoding Symptoms

Do you feel helpless and hopeless because of depression? Or are you helpless and overwhelmed by anxiety? Here’s how to analyze the two: Most of us are sometimes depressed and anxious. However, intense and persistent emotions of depression and anxiety can be a symptom of mental health. But how do you know if it’s one, the other, or both? If you feel more than natural emotions, it may be reassuring to know that both depression and anxiety disorders are treatable and distinguishable.

Both anxiety and depression can make you feel helpless. The difference lies in how that feeling of helplessness manifests itself. Anxiety paralysis Explain when someone feels indecisive, frozen, and full of anxiety about the unknown. The effect may be helpless. Motivation, Or lack of motivation, is a symptom of several mental health conditions, including depression.Someone has this symptom You may know There are tasks that need to be performed or actions that need to be performed. If you know what you need to do and can’t do it, someone can feel helpless. However, there are some similarities in the conditions. Both can make it: Difficult to function

Interfere with your sleep and diet patterns

Interfere with concentration Anxiety and depression symptoms Symptoms of anxiety are very different from those of depression. However, both can show physical and emotional symptoms. Anxiety symptoms include: The idea of ​​racing

Feelings of fear and panic

Feelings of restlessness

Dyspnea

Constant worries

dissociation

Rapid heart rate

Upset stomach

sweating Symptoms of depression include: Numbness and emptiness

Guilt and worthlessness

Loss of interest in the activities you normally enjoy

Thoughts of death and suicide

Lack of energy Both depression and anxiety can cause: Social withdrawal

Sleep too much or too little

Overeating or overeating

Difficulty in memory and concentration

Suicidal ideation Whether you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, or both, you may benefit from consulting with a mental health professional. Treatment is helpful whether or not it has been diagnosed.

Anxiety and depressive disorder can Treated in: Anxiety and depression talk therapy When seeking help with anxiety or depression, it is safe to start treatment. Talk therapy is one of the most effective ways to improve your mental health. Several Types of talk therapy It can be used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. These include: Prescription drugs Not all people with anxiety or depressive disorders need medication. However, for some people, prescription drugs may help. If you have anxiety or depression, your doctor may prescribe one or more of the following: When a doctor prescribes any medicine, it is important to take the medicine as instructed. It is dangerous to stop taking it suddenly or try to separate yourself without professional supervision. Talk to your doctor if you experience any side effects. Anxiety and depression self-care strategies Whether you are depressed or anxious, self-care strategies can help you feel better. This includes healthy habits such as: Learning can benefit from stress, as it can exacerbate anxiety and depression emotions. A healthy way to deal with stress.. This includes activities such as meditation, diary, and deep breathing exercises. Anxiety and depression can make socializing difficult. Some disorders, such as social anxiety disorder and major depression, can cause social withdrawal. But try to maintain a supportive relationship with your loved one.Talk frankly about your experience — and Ask for help — May help you feel comforted. Support groups are also helpful. You may be able to find an online support group or a local face-to-face support group that is relevant to your situation. For example, if your loved one recently died, a sadness support group can help.