IIT Madras researchers develop AI tools for “personalized cancer diagnosis”





Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) predict the genes responsible for cancer, while cancer kills nearly two million people worldwide and causes one in six deaths. I devised an AI support tool to do. Known as PIVOT, this tool was created by a group of researchers led by Professor Laguna San Rengaswamy (Global Engagement) and Dr. Carsick Raman, a professor of chemical engineering. According to the official statement, Malvika Sudhakar, an associate professor at the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences, a core member of the Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), and a researcher. How does PIVOT work?

AI prediction models have been constructed for three types of cancer, including breast infiltrative cancer, colon adenocarcinoma, and lung adenocarcinoma. Read: 10 big dilemmas when it comes to finding COVID symptoms Researchers have found that the mechanism behind the prediction of cancerous genes is a model that utilizes information about mutations, gene expression, gene copy number polymorphisms, and perturbations of biological networks due to changes in gene expression. Claims to be based. This tool is based on a machine learning model that classifies genes as tumor suppressors, oncogenes, or neutral genes. The tool was able to successfully predict both existing oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes such as TP53 and PIK3CA, as well as new oncogenes such as PRKCA, SOX9 and PSMD4, the institute’s official statement said. increase. Cancer is the growth of uncontrolled cells that can be caused by mutations in oncogenes and / or suppressor genes. Not all mutations cause cancer, so it is important to identify the genes that cause cancer and devise appropriate, personalized cancer treatment strategies, researchers say. Stated. “Although there are tools available to identify personalized oncogenes, we use unsupervised learning to make predictions based on the presence or absence of mutations in cancer-related genes, but this study is unsupervised learning. It was the first study to use the gene, taking into account its function. The effect of mutations on making predictions. ” The team is also working on a list of personalized cancer-causing genes that will help identify the right drug for a patient based on the patient’s personalized cancer profile, the institute adds.

