Studies have found that becoming a mother after breast cancer does not compromise her chances of surviving the disease.





After giving birth, give birth to a child Breast cancer New studies show that it does not adversely affect a woman’s outlook for survival. A report conducted by the Center for Reproductive Health Medicine Research Council at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland found that the chances of overcoming breast cancer did not worsen in young women or women who had never experienced it before. During pregnancy Previous. During a woman’s pregnancy, the amount of estrogen and progesterone hormones in her body increases. This is relevant because studies have shown that the risk of breast cancer is associated with the large amounts of estrogen and progesterone produced by women-this has led to many years of having a baby after having breast cancer. It causes the fear of the disease, increasing the chances of the disease recurring or reducing the chances of overcoming the disease. Professor Richard Anderson, who led the study, said: “This reassures us that an increasing number of women want to start or complete their families after breast cancer treatment.” Researchers analyzed patient details from Scottish cancer registries and national birth databases and found more than 5,100 women with breast cancer. All women were under the age of 40 and were diagnosed between 1981 and 2017. This study examined about 290 women who gave birth to babies after having breast cancer. All of these women were found to be more likely to survive the disease than women who did not have a baby after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The data show that the age at which women choose to have children has risen in recent years. This means that more breast cancer patients will not have children when diagnosed. One in seven women in the UK develops breast cancer at some point in their lives, and one woman is diagnosed every 10 minutes. Women are required to be tested for breast cancer at least every 6 weeks because early diagnosis of breast cancer can prevent them from dying from illness. Charities say that anyone in need can talk to a professional nurse by calling the free helpline at 0808 800 6000.

